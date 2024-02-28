No threat from measles outbreak — so far

Have you had your measles shot?

Due to recent measles outbreaks across the country, including a case in Northwest Indiana, the topic surfaced at Tuesday’s Kankakee County Board’s Executive Committee meeting.

During Kankakee County Health Administrator John Bevis’ report, he was asked by board member Rosemary Foster if Kankakee County has seen anything local on the disease.

Bevis said there’s been no cases locally, but the possibility is on KCHD’s radar.

“IDPH, Illinois Department of Public Health, yesterday sent us a siren alert —that’s just kind of a notice to make the community, the health departments, the hospitals, be aware of the things that they should be looking for if we begin to see that,” Bevis said.

A resident in Lake County, Ind., was diagnosed with measles this past week, and it was the first case in Indiana since 2019.

“As a result of it being highly contagious, the [IDPH] is just wanting the public to be aware,” Bevis said. “There’s a lot of individuals currently today, compared to many years ago, to choosing not to have their children vaccinated, so they will be susceptible. It’s a highly-contagious virus.”

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, as of Feb. 22, a total of 35 measles cases were reported by 15 jurisdictions: Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York City, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington.

The CDC said the measles vaccine is very effective. Two doses of measles vaccine are about 97% effective at preventing measles if exposed to the virus. One dose is about 93% effective. It added that the respiratory disease is caused by a virus that is extremely rare in the U.S. because it’s widely vaccinated against.

Children are routinely vaccinated at 12-15 months and again before entering kindergarten, according to the CDC.

Bevis said the KCHD will be putting out some information shortly about what to look out for in regards to measles.

Some people think of measles as just a little rash and fever that clears up in a few days, but measles can cause serious health complications, especially in children younger than 5. There is no way to tell in advance the severity of the symptoms a child will experience.

• About 1 in 5 people in the U.S. who get measles will be hospitalized.

• 1 out of every 1,000 people with measles will develop brain swelling, which could lead to brain damage.

• 1 to 3 out of 1,000 people with measles will die, even with the best care.

Some of the more common measles symptoms include:

• High fever (may spike to more than 104 degrees)

• Cough

• Runny nose (coryza)

• Red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis), and

• Rash (3-5 days after symptoms begin).

<em>Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention</em>