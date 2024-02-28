Head-on crash on Illinois Route 1 claims 2 lives

GRANT PARK — Two people died in a head-on crash Monday on Illinois Route 1 near East 11000N Road, approximately 2.5 miles north of Grant Park.

The Kankakee County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as Ricky A. Castillo, 31, of Grant Park, and Penelope A. Manthey, 54, of Crete.

According to a Kankakee County Coroner’s Office press release, at approximately 11:26 p.m., the Grant Park Fire Department, Grant Park Police Department, Illinois State Police Troop 5 and Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department were notified of the crash.

Upon arrival, the Grant Park Fire Department determined the driver of each vehicle had died and requested assistance from the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office.

The preliminary investigation determined a 2009 Ford Fusion driven by Castillo was traveling south on Illinois Route 1 when it crossed the centerline and struck the northbound 2018 Ford Edge driven by Manthey.

The collision resulted in extensive fire damage to the Ford Fusion. Both individuals were pronounced dead on scene at 12:05 a.m., Tuesday.

Autopsies on both individuals were completed Tuesday. The incident remains under investigation by the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office and Illinois State Police Troop 5.