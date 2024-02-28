East Riverwalk project slated to go out for bid

Six years in the making, the East Riverwalk is set to go from concept and design to construction and reality.

The approximate $3-million project at the southeast corner of South Schuyler Avenue and East River Street in the 2nd Ward near downtown Kankakee is slated to go out for bid within the next two weeks.

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis laid out a timeline at Monday’s City Council meeting. Curtis anticipates contractors should have bid packages returned by the first week of April and the Kankakee City Council will award the contract at its April 15 meeting.

On-site work should begin in the early portion of May. Curtis said the preliminary timeline is completion by mid-December. He did note final landscaping may not be completed until spring 2025.

And what about the historic boathouse?

The renovation of the stone boathouse will not be a part of this phase of construction. Anticipated to cost in the range of $175,000 to $250,000, money is still being sought and plans for its final design are still in progress.

Curtis noted since this development could be classified as a “legacy project,” meaning it will be a well-known and significant local project, he is anticipating numerous bid proposals.

To date, through state and federal grants and private donations, the city has raised $2,029,600.

Officials are anticipating since development is transferring from concept to reality, private funding will increase. Anyone considering financially contributing to the project should contact Kankakee Riverfront Society Director Bill Yohnka at 815-922-1219 or <a href="mailto:bill@thecurrentsofkankakee.com" target="_blank">bill@thecurrentsofkankakee.com</a>.

To help raise funds, on April 22, Earth Day, 50% of all food orders at the Jaenicke’s Root Beer Stand, 390 E. River St., which neighbors the site, will be donated to the project.

The city is also awaiting decisions on grant applications and upwards of $500,000 of Tax Increment Financing funds could also be used.

<strong>ENDANGERED MUSSELS</strong>

Regarding endangered mussels within the river at this site, the city has found six monkey-faced mussels and one spider mussel.

Because of this, the city will be forced to relocate these creatures to another part of the river in an effort to preserve the species.

Curtis has been adamant since taking office in 2021 this project would not use government bond sales nor borrowed money.

The 1-acre parcel will feature a raised viewing deck — about 10 feet above — as well as paved areas. The site will feature a pavilion, restrooms and a small parking area.

The East Riverwalk is the first major development of the 4-mile river walk development initiated by then-Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong in 2018.

Curtis said there could be upwards of 12 phases within the project as it stretches from the Frank Lloyd Wright property along South Harrison Avenue to Riverside Medical Center.