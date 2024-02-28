Bradley raises CVB concerns

BRADLEY — The story of the village of Bradley and Kankakee County’s convention and visitors bureau continues to be written on different pages.

At Monday’s Bradley Village Board meeting, board members and Mayor Mike Watson questioned Visit Kankakee County Executive Director Nicole Gavin on what benefit the village would gain by recommitting to the reshaped organization.

Trustees voiced concern as to why the village CVB representative, Kankakee-based attorney Jamie Boyd, was not part of any discussions regarding a new set of governing bylaws or even informed as to the meetings taking place.

Whatever the fate may be for Bradley to continue its participation with the organization through an intergovernmental agreement, it appears Bradley — which is the Kankakee County centerpiece for hotel and motel lodging — will likely need much more time to mull its decision.

Regarding Bradley not being a part of reworked bylaws, Gavin said the board’s thought was the village would likely go its separate way.

While new bylaws were being developed, Gavin indicated the board felt the village would not want to participate.

<strong>SERVING BRADLEY</strong>

But, Gavin stressed, the past cannot be changed. The future, however, can change.

“We want to serve Bradley. We hope Bradley will participate. I strongly believe in moving forward. We can’t change the past. We know there have been some rough waters,” she said.

Four of the five proposed members of the planned realigned CVB board appear set for a vote on March 18 on the proposed bylaws.

In basic terms, the new bylaws are shrinking the entire board from 11 members to five.

The new bylaws and a proposed two-year intergovernmental agreement will be ratified well in advance of the new budget year beginning July 1. As of now, the board will vote on a two-year agreement.

Watson said after Monday’s meeting, he would be more comfortable with a one-year agreement if he considered the document at all.

Bradley is the home to nine hotels and motels, by far the largest number of any community. Kankakee is next with three.

Under the soon-to-be-significantly-altered IGA, Bradley is pumping about $500,000 into the organization.

Through the proposed agreement, Bradley would be contributing $105,000 [$60,000 base fee and $5,000 per hotel] to the scaled-down not-for-profit.

<strong>TOURISM GROUP WITH REMAIN</strong>

Based on terms of the new agreement, five governmental bodies — Bradley, Bourbonnais, Kankakee, Manteno and Kankakee County — would each contribute $60,000 and then $5,000 per hotel.

Between those four governmental bodies, there are five hotels/motels within their boundaries.

To be a part of the governing body, the member must have a population base of 7,500.

One thing remains clear, Visit Kankakee County will remain a functioning organization with or without Bradley. Gavin repeatedly stressed: she wants Bradley involved.

She noted Kankakee County is a better community when all working together. She wants that for the CVB as well. She noted if Bradley needs more time to consider its role, then they can have more time.

Gavin said Bradley can rejoin the organization at any point.

She noted Bradley through pending developments such as a baseball complex along St. George Road, a massive indoor water park [its potential location yet undecided], and a just-announced four-day 315 Music Fest set for early June at Northfield Square mall, is vital to regional tourism.

“I’m still very optimistic,” she said of Bradley’s CVB involvement. “Working together is better than going at it separately.”

The tone of questions from Bradley trustees, village administrator Craig Anderson and Watson, however, left some shadows on Gavin’s optimism.