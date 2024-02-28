Bird Park renovations moving forward

KANKAKEE — Kankakee Valley Park District’s plans for the update of Bird Park continue moving forward.

The advancement came when the district’s Board of Commissioners approved, by a 5-0 vote, an agreement with Upland Design for architectural services following Monday’s meeting.

A $600,000 Open Space Land Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) grant from the Illinois Department of Natural resources will help fund the $1.2 million project.

The Bird Park project includes band shelter renovation and accessibility; educational signage (river ecology, native plantings and habitat); native meditation garden; new picnic shelter, new trail extension loop, playground renovation.

KVPD Executive Director Dayna Heitz said Upland Design wrote the grant application for the project. Upland Design is based in Chicago.

The other $600,000 comes from funding State Sen. Elgie Sims helped secure in the state’s budget.

It will be used for the renovation of the splash pad and additional Americans with Disabilities Act improvements.

OSLAD was established by the Illinois General Assembly in 1986. This program assists communities with funding for land acquisition, park development and outdoor recreation projects.

According to a KVPD document, spring of 2025 is the target for starting the project.

<strong>VEHICLES, MOWERS</strong>

Commissioners voted 5-0 to purchase three pickup trucks from Court Street Ford for $147,346.

Other quotes came from Hove GMC, of Bradley, ($152,400), Phillips Chevrolet, of Bradley, ($153,116.32) and Taylor Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, of Bradley, ($156,524.18).

The GMCs are replacing two 1991 GMC Sierra pickups and a 2007 Toyota Tundra.

The commissioners approved 5-0 purchasing two John Deere mowers from AHW John Deere, of Manteno, for $28,094.

The John Deere mowers will be added to KVPD’s fleet of three mowers that cut grass at all KVPD parks except River Road Complex. Three other mowers cut grass at all River Road Complex properties, Heitz said.

The addition of the John Deere mowers will allow the park district to cut grass in three days rather than the current five-day schedule, according to KVPD documents.

Other quotes came from Bradley Mowers ($31,083), All Power Equipment, of Kankakee ($32,911.32), McCullough Implement ($31,911.32).

<strong>SPLASH VALLEY</strong>

Glade Plumbing and Piping, of Kankakee, was awarded the contract for repair work at Splash Valley Aquatic Center for $23,765.

Other bids came from Precision Piping Inc., of Kankakee, ($29,500) and Just In Time Pool, of Lombard, ($22,699.96).

Commissioners went with Glade because it is a local contractor and the bid was only 4.7% higher than Just In Time Pool.