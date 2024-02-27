TRIAD meetings move locations, now held at YMCA

The monthly meeting of TRIAD of Kankakee County soon will gather in a new location. The event held by Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe and Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey will now be held at the Kankakee Area YMCA.

The meetings — a partnership of seniors, law enforcement and local resource providers — previously were held in the fourth-floor auditorium of the Kankakee Public Library. That space has been purchased by Gardant Management Solutions.

Gardant will be using all 12,907 square feet of the fourth floor of the Executive Office Centre as its home base beginning July 1.

TRIAD’s first meeting at the YMCA, 1075 Kennedy Drive, Kankakee, is set for 9:30-11 a.m. on March 20. The meetings happen on the third Wednesday of the month and include a presentation geared toward Kankakee County seniors.

The goal of TRIAD is to implement crime prevention, education and volunteer programs for senior citizens. Meetings are free to attend are open to all Kankakee County senior citizens and caregivers.

Snacks and beverages are provided and there are opportunities to win prizes. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.k3sao.com/seniors" target="_blank">k3sao.com/seniors</a> or call 815-936-5854.