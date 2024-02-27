Hitting the ice: Area youth try hockey for the first time

Area youth got the chance to try their hand at hockey on Saturday during the National Try Hockey for Free Day at Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena.

Kids between the ages of 4 to 9 laced up their skates and secured their helmets and pads as they learned the basics from some of Ice Valley’s top coaches and former hockey players.

The helmets and pads were put to use as some of the young skaters honed the skill of getting up off the ice as families watched from the sidelines.

Try Hockey For Free Days aim to provide hockey associations with a national platform to introduce new kids to the sport.

The Kankakee Valley Park District’s ice arena is a host site for this initiative, which is a joint-effort between USA Hockey, the National Hockey League and NHL member clubs.