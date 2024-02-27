Duane Dean accepting donated items to distribute to unhoused population

In one of the organization’s many initiatives, Duane Dean Behavioral Health Center is collecting items to be distributed to the homeless population in Kankakee.

I Am My Brother’s Keeper is running now through March 27, and Duane Dean works with the city of Kankakee Police Department to distribute items to “the truly unhoused population” out in tent communities.

“[We’re collecting] stuff that people can use,” said Gloria Kennedy, Duane Dean Behavioral Health’s program manager for violence prevention.

Items include hand warmers, clean socks, bottled water, snacks, gloves and hats. Items can be donated between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Wednesdays to 1113 E. Court St., Kankakee, a residential property owned by Duane Dean. Call 773-640-9817 to schedule a drop off.

“The weather will start to change and then we’ll refocus,” Kennedy said.

Donations for unhoused individuals in the city of Kankakee can be dropped off at 1113 E. Court St., Kankakee, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Wednesdays through the end of March. Call 773-640-9817 to schedule a drop off.

Items sought include:

• Flashlight

• Vaseline

• Chapstick

• Phone chargers

• Water

• New socks and underwear

• Shoes/boots

• Hygiene items

• Gloves/hats

• Hand/foot warmers

• Gum

• Crackers/snacks

• Pocket-size Kleenex

• Face mask

• Cough drops

• Blankets

• Industrial-size garbage bags