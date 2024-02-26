County to form advisory board for Kankakee River

The current Kankakee County Board has been proactive in addressing sand and sediment issues, among other concerns, with the Kankakee River. It now is asking for more input from groups and individuals who might have some expertise on the valuable waterway.

At this Thursday’s Highways and Waterways Committee meeting of the board, the forming of the Kankakee River Basin Advisory Commission came into focus. County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler suggested some local agencies that should have a seat on the advisory commission.

“We have always discussed informally that we are going to need our local river community to suggest, prioritize in the eyes of the community, feed information up, much like the Regional Planning Commission is to investigate certain things,” he said. “People that are somewhat subject matter experts in their own area, whether it be boating, fishing, obviously the farming community.”

Wheeler suggested groups that could have a seat on the advisory commission would include the Kankakee Valley Boat Club, Northern Illinois Anglers Association, Farm Bureau, drainage districts, Kankakee County Soil and Water Conservation District, the Regional Planning Commission, as well as three at-large seats. Wheeler said the Highways and Waterways Committee is also open to more suggestions of who could possibly be on the advisory commission.

“At some point, this board may want to bring in the public to start prioritizing and vetting our projects, things that people want to see here,” he said.

Wheeler gave an example of a positive, respectful debate between boaters and fishermen on log jams — the habitat versus obstruction.

“Those things probably should be discussed between the people who have a vested interest and then come as a recommendation to the County Board,” he said.

Wheeler is hopeful the Kankakee River Basin Advisory Commission could be formed in October. The advisory commission would be a subcommittee of the Highways and Waterways Committee.

“We’ll be just getting through the dredging, and we’re starting to get our feet on the ground and organized for the future,” he said.

The advisory commission wouldn’t have any voting power on the County Board’s decisions, but it can lend its expertise and give valued input.

“There’s still going to be recommendations coming into this [committee] board,” said Antonio Carrico, chairman of the Highways and Waterways Committee. “It will be a very impartial type of situation. … This will help us a little bit more.”

Wheeler added the Highways and Waterways Committee could ask for the top five priorities from the advisory commission. The ad-hoc commission also could rank the priorities as cost versus effect. It could help prioritize what the community wants.

“We still retain our authority of the board, but we’re looking for the expert opinions outside of that to guide us as we go forward,” he said.

In addition to the dredging of the Kankakee River at the Aroma Park boat launch this summer, the County Board is working on purchasing equipment through a state grant to address the many issues along the river. It also is working to secure access points along the river between Kankakee and Momence.

Wheeler and Carrico said the Highways and Waterways Committee will look to have a resolution on the advisory commission to vote on at its meeting in March. That measure then will be forwarded to the full County Board for approval.

“We have time,” Wheeler said. “I thought we should start this early because everything is early when you’re talking about the river. It takes forever it seems like.”