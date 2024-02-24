State Line Bridge finally to be removed

MOMENCE — The fate of the dilapidated State Line Bridge that spans the Kankakee River seven miles east of Momence has been debated for more than two decades without a resolution.

Finally, a decision has been reached.

Closed for nearly 25 years, the bridge will be removed, said Kankakee County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler.

“We finally have an agreement that the bridge will be removed from the state line by the Federal Highway [Administration],” Wheeler said at this week’s Highways and Waterways Committee meeting.

“Those things are moving forward, and it is now something that is in the planning phase of how they’re going to do it,” he added.

The bridge — 220 feet long and just 17 feet wide — has been closed to vehicle traffic since 2000.

It has become an impediment to flood mitigation because it’s a low-slung truss bridge. This design traps logs and debris floating down the river and creates a logjam.

Several years ago there were discussions with officials from Illinois and Indiana that the bridge could be rebuilt. It was thought the reconstruction could be done for $1.7 million to $2.2 million, but the only estimate came in at $7.5 million, according to a 2018 Daily Journal story.

“It was just too much money for any of us to bear,” Wheeler said.

Kankakee County and Lake County, Ind., officials then agreed that dismantling the bridge and selling the scrap would be the best option. Nothing has happened until now.

According to a story in the Post-Tribune in Merrillville, Ind., Lake County officials began soliciting bids to dismantle and remove the bridge in April of 2023.

“It’s a cow-catcher for trees, and if that bridge were to come into the river, it falls into the Illinois side,” Wheeler said.

Wheeler added that it’s to be determined how much money, if any, Kankakee County would have to absorb in the bridge’s removal.

The county’s highway department had earmarked approximately $220,000 to help rebuild the bridge several years ago. That amount was 10% of the estimated $2.2 million total to rebuild the bridge.

Greg Heiden, Kankakee County engineer, said he checked road and bridge laws, and that the county’s bridge fund can only be used to build bridges and not tear them down.

“But we can use MFT [motor fuel tax] money to tear that down or to dismantle it and relocate it,” he said. “So it’s not a big deal. We didn’t have a lot of money in our budget under county bridge and if we transfer that [cost] over to MFT, it’s not going to be a killer.”

It’s unclear if Kankakee County would be on the hook to pay for any of the bridge’s removal. Wheeler said he will have more discussions with Lake County, Ind., officials.

“The last conversation I had with them in Indiana was is that they would pay for the dismantling on their own,” he said. “I was just trying to be prepared if they came back and asked us to pay for the tip so to speak.”

Curt Ralston, of Momence, who is a National Weather Service spotter for flooding on the Kankakee River, said dismantling the bridge is the best option.

“Even if you fixed the bridge, it would be a waste of money,” he said. “The water slowly moves its way on the river, and it floods on the north side of the bridge all the way up to Williams Ditch.”

Ralston also said when GPS was done on the bridge approximately two years ago, it found that two-thirds of the bridge lies in Indiana. Wheeler concurred that only a small strip along the west side of the bridge is in Illinois.

<strong>INDIANA SIDE</strong>

Scott Pelath, executive director of Kankakee River Basin and Yellow River Basin Development Commission, said there’s not a timeline yet for the removal of the bridge.

“From our commission’s perspective and from local officials in Lake County, the removal or relocation is unanimously agreed upon,” he said. “It sits so low to the channel, and it captures every bit of debris that it hinders flood mitigation.

“That’s why the bridge is better suited that it be used for another place so people could enjoy it.”

Pelath indicated that once the bridge is dismantled, it could be relocated to another body of water in Northwest Indiana. Those details are still being discussed.

“You have to be able to stage it in a place where you can preserve its sections for repurposing elsewhere,” he said. “There’s technical assistance required for that. … And then you have to consider what regulatory issues that might have to be addressed and planned for.

“The good news is our commission on the Indiana side has already approved the removal of that bridge. … We have good partners at the [Lake] County level for doing so. We have good conceptual plans in place, and now it has got to be broken down into its component parts.”

The Kankakee River Basin and Yellow River Basin Development Commission, based in Valparaiso, Ind., will oversee the project in conjunction with Lake County. It has budgeted for the cost.

“We don’t know what partnerships might be involved in that, but certainly we’re preparing to fund its removal,” Pelath said. “That’s part of our long-term work plan. … There can always be partners involved, and we will welcome them.”

<strong>BRIDGE HISTORY</strong>

The bridge is more than 100 years old, as it was constructed in 1900 and originally spanned the Kankakee River on what is now Illinois Route 17 just west of Heiland Road. It was called the Avon Bridge before it was moved to the state line in 1924.

“It’s good that people care, and I believe that bridge used to be across [Illinois Route] 17 that went by Fisherman’s Wharf or Skeeters, The Office [Bar] now,” Wheeler said. “That’s where that bridge used to be back in the ‘20s, so I’m told.”

It now stands across the river about a mile north of Illinois Route 114/Indiana Route 10 — down a one-lane, sometimes-flooded gravel, rock and pothole road. From the north, a better two-lane country blacktop leads to the boat launch area of Indiana’s LaSalle Fish & Wildlife Area on the east and a collection of houses and cabins on the Illinois side on the west, according to Daily Journal archives.

It’s unused except for by fishermen, hikers and metal scrappers, who have removed parts of the bridge.

Numerous proposals to rebuild or replace the bridge have been made since even before it was finally closed to traffic, according to the Daily Journal story in 2018. It will now be removed from the state line after 100 years.