KLASEY: Kankakee's 'dire need' for hospital facilities

In the 1950s, the Kankakee area was booming. New factories were moving here and existing businesses were expanding. Residential developments were being built to house the families of workers taking jobs in the new and enlarged factories. Kankakee County was one of five counties in Illinois that saw a population increase of more than 25 percent in the 1950s.

While it was welcomed by the community, rapid growth in population and jobs also raised concerns about the need for expanded services and facilities, such as roads, schools and hospitals. The need for increased hospital facilities was acute; Kankakee’s only hospital, St. Mary’s, was rated as a 200-bed facility, but monthly admissions averaged between 650 and 800 patients. The state Bureau of Hospitals estimated that 279 beds would be needed to adequately serve community needs.

Citing a “dire need” for increased hospital capacity, the Kankakee Chamber of Commerce hosted a meeting of more than 350 representatives from community organizations on Jan. 28, 1953. The Kankakee Daily Journal reported that the group “voted to form a committee to investigate the possibilities of acquiring additional hospital facilities here.”

James Stupka, who chaired the meeting for the Chamber of Commerce, told the newspaper, “The Chamber’s interest is that it takes two years to complete such a project, and if we delay in starting for two years, it will take just that much longer.”

In succeeding years, a variety of studies and proposals emerged. Four methods of increasing local hospital facilities were considered: expansion of St. Mary’s Hospital, a new hospital built by community fundraising, a new hospital built by a private foundation and creation of a hospital district to build a new tax-supported facility.

The option for a tax-supported hospital was eliminated on May 5, 1956, when Kankakee County voters defeated a hospital district proposal. The vote was close: 5,855 in favor, and 6,518 opposed; a difference of only 663 votes, with a total turnout of 12,373.

A major move toward increasing hospital capacity took place on July 28, 1957, when St. Mary’s Hospital broke ground for a 100-bed addition. Approximately one-third of the $2,700,000 project was financed by a local fundraising campaign; the rest by funds from the federal government, the Ford Foundation, and the religious order (Servants of the Holy Heart of Mary) which had operated the hospital since its founding in 1897.

<strong>A STEP FORWARD</strong>

On its Jan. 8, 1959, front page, the Kankakee Daily Journal announced, “A firm step toward obtaining additional hospital facilities for Kankakeeland has been made.” Directors of the Kankakee Area Chamber of Commerce, the newspaper reported, “voted unanimously to ask the Stewards Foundation to build a 100 to 150 bed general hospital here …. the earliest possible moment.”

The directors urged that “the Chamber use all its power and influence to support and urge others to support a local, fundraising drive to aid the Foundation in constructing and equipping a hospital.”

An Illinois not-for-profit corporation, the Stewards Foundation was established in 1945 by a group of Christian businessmen to financially aid youth camps, churches and schools, and operate hospitals and nursing homes. The Stewards Foundation had four hospitals — two in Chicago and two on the West Coast — and was in the planning stages for a hospital and a 600-person retirement home in the Chicago suburb of Wheaton.

Planning was soon under way to conduct a local drive to raise $500,000 for the hospital project. On March 17, 1959, the appointment of a 16-member steering committee to plan the fund drive was announced by James G. Schneider, chairman of the newly created Kankakee County Citizens Hospital Committee (later renamed the Kankakee County Hospital Committee, Inc.).

Approximately six weeks later, on May 3, the Stewards Foundation created a fundraising incentive, declaring that it would increase the size of the proposed hospital to 125 beds if the community met its $500,000 goal. The additional 25 beds would raise the total cost of the construction project to $2.5 million, rather than the initial estimate of $2 million.

“However, the Stewards Foundation is not asking the community to increase its share of the cost. But the plan for the larger hospital is contingent upon a successful community fund drive of $500,000,” noted hospital committee chairman Schneider.

The fundraising campaign shifted into high gear in mid-May, when St. Anne businessman I. W. “Ike” Parrish Jr. accepted the general chairmanship. Hundreds of campaign workers fanned out across the county, soliciting financial pledges from individuals, organizations, businesses and industrial firms.

By July 8, the campaign total neared the half-way point, with more than $240,000 pledged; 10 days later, it neared the three-quarter mark with promised funds totaling nearly $340,000.

The fund drive’s final report meeting, on July 28, was a blockbuster: as various divisions reported their numbers, the total climbed steadily into unanticipated highs. The pledge total passed the initial goal of $500,000, next exceeded $650,000, and finally rose beyond $750,000 to a final amount of $783,963.

By passing the $750,000 mark, the campaign qualified the hospital project for a promised increase of capacity to 150 beds. That promise was made earlier in the evening, when a telegram from Stewards Foundation President W.G. McCartney was read to the crowd: “We realize there is considerable excess in the fund,” McCartney wrote. “Therefore, if the overage reaches approximately $250,000 or a total of $750,000, we assure you Kankakee will have a hospital of 150 bed capacity.”

<strong>PLANS IN MOTION</strong>

The location for the new hospital would be a 13.5-acre site on the west side of Entrance Avenue, north of Williams Street. The Stewards Foundation had purchased the land (part of the former Kankakee County Poor Farm) from the Kankakee County Board of Supervisors. A portion of the site would also be the location of a Stewards operated nursing home.

Despite the success of the fund drive, and the Stewards’ promise of a larger hospital, almost a year passed with no construction under way. At a June 9, 1960, meeting with the Kankakee County Hospital Committee, a Stewards spokesman broke the news that his organization was scaling back the size of the projected hospital.

“We feel the new hospital should be started with 100 beds … when occupancy reaches 75 to 80 percent the Stewards Foundation would construct an addition to meet the needs,” said James Humphrey.

The Kankakee Daily Journal noted that Humphrey’s announcement “touched off a storm of objections from many of the 40 persons who attended the public meeting.” The hospital committee’s board of directors told the newspaper it was “deeply concerned with the report of Mr. Humphrey to build only for 100 beds at the start. The board feels a need — just as the community felt the need — for a larger hospital.”

On Aug. 26, the hospital committee announced that it was hiring a Chicago consulting firm to survey the hospital situation and advise the committee on how to proceed. Committee chairman James Schneider told the Journal that hiring of the firm resulted from evidence that the Stewards Foundation was having difficulty proceeding with its plans to build a new hospital in Kankakee.

The hospital committee, the newspaper reported, “emphasized its desire to fulfill the wishes of the community that a new hospital be constructed here, whether it is done through the Stewards Foundation or through some other means.”

<em>Next week: Building a new hospital.</em>

St. Mary’s, Kankakee’s first hospital, opened in 1897. Where was it located, and what was its original name?

Answer: The 12-bed facility, originally called Emergency Hospital, was located on the northeast corner of Merchant Street and Fifth Avenue. It admitted its first patient on March 30, 1897. The hospital was renamed St. Mary’s in 1925.