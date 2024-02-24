Hidden in Plain Sight: Community project aimed at educating on signs of drug use

With every generation comes new trends, new fashion, new slang.

Also with each generation comes ways to outsmart parents; sometimes in the form of illicit activity.

This scenario was the catalyst for Hidden in Plain Sight, an initiative that shows parents and other adults the ways in which youth might be hiding drugs and alcohol.

Spearheaded by Pledge for Life Partnership and a grant funded through community efforts, an 18-foot trailer is currently being outfitted by staff and students at the Kankakee Area Career Center to create a bedroom/bathroom of a teenager to show the places in which illicit items might be hidden.

A teenager’s creative mind can come up with places to hide evidence a parent might have never dreamed of.

On the walls of the trailer will be shadow boxes with examples of paraphernalia that often run in tangent with drug use, as well as statistical information on drug use and overdose.

In addition to Pledge for Life, this project is in conjunction with the city of Kankakee, the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department, the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office, the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office, and the Kankakee Fire Department.

These entities will all make use of the finished trailer by bringing it to community events where people can learn what, in fact, is hidden in plain sight.

<strong>THE IDEA</strong>

The idea is the brainchild of James Schreiner, Drug-Free Communities Grant Project Coordinator for the Iroquois-Kankakee Regional Office of Education.

With more than 30 years experience as a school teacher — 24 of those years spent at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School — Schreiner has seen it all.

“You wouldn’t believe the extremes these kids go to,” he said, noting something which looks like a common yellow highlighter marker might actually be a vape pen.

He said former students and youth he encounters at Pledge for Life informational booths also prove helpful in sharing where parents can look for hidden items.

“That’s kind of where the idea came from,” Schreiner said.

A benefit to the community, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said this project would not be possible without Schreiner.

“Jim has spearheaded this,” Rowe said. “He’s kind of been behind-the-scenes [but] this would not be possible without him.”

Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said this will “really be helpful for people.”

“When we had the opportunity for this trailer, [we] jumped right on that,” he said, noting the trailer will be taken all over the county.

Gessner sees drug use and overdose in a different way than most. He said it surprises people to know that 48 is the average age for an overdose victim.

Gessner added there have been eight overdoses in the county so far this year, and the calendar has yet to hit March. He said if this pace continues, the county would be on par to see 70 overdoses for the year.

<strong>BUILDING HIPS</strong>

Three KACC construction technology instructors — including Chris Trone, Robin Passwater and Joe Turner — are overseeing the project with the help of 54 students among three classes.

Construction began just after classes resumed following winter break, and the current timeline predicts early spring for the project’s completion.

The trailer will feature a bed, a dresser, a desk and a bathroom. On the desk will be a computer that will project informational slides to be displayed on the trailer’s exterior.

Current plans include a small section of a drop ceiling into the bedroom to show where someone might hide items up above.

Trone has decades worth of experience in the construction industry. Having just started at KACC at the beginning of the spring semester, he said his job is to teach the students unconventional methods of construction.

“Working in a trailer is very unconventional,” he said.

Passwater, the recently-retired Kankakee police chief, understands both sides of the project from a construction standpoint as well as knowing what to look for when searching for hidden items.

“It makes parents more aware,” he said of the project’s purpose. “I think it’s a nice idea for people to see what [police] already know, but the general public or parents might not know where these spots are. When we [police] went into a house, we kinda knew where to look.”

Schreiner said he has “a backpack of paraphernalia” that he uses to show people where items might be hidden. These include things like water bottles with twist-off bottoms, deodorant sticks and more.

Once the project is complete, Schreiner hopes to use a vehicle from one of the collaborative entities to help pull the trailer around to farmers’ markets, festivals and schools for parent-teacher conferences.

“We are thrilled to be part of this collaborative effort to educate parents and caregivers about the dangers of substance abuse,” said Rowe in a news release about the project.

“By working together with our community partners and the talented students from Kankakee Area Career Center, we are taking proactive steps to address this critical issue and protect the well-being of our youth.”