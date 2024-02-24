CVB proposes new agreement

A proposed intergovernmental agreement — with a direct aim of keeping Bradley part of the county’s tourism organization — is on the table and the clock is ticking for Visit Kankakee County, the area’s convention and visitors bureau.

The two-year contract, if approved, would take effect July 1 and run through June 30, 2026, and include nearly 1,100 of Kankakee County’s hotel and motel rooms. The current 5-year pact expires in about four months on June 30.

The proposed agreement — put together in the past eight weeks — differs from the current pact, in large part based on how the municipalities and Kankakee County Board become members and how tax money gets to the membership.

Based on the proposal, contributing members would pay annual dues to Visit Kankakee County, formerly known as the Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau, equal to $60,000, plus $5,000 for each hotel operating within their corporate boundaries.

The municipalities would collect their own hotel tax and then pay their participation fee to Visit Kankakee County. Even if all organizations participate, funding to the tourism unit would cut the budget in half.

Under the current agreement, hotel taxes are collected through a 5%-per-room hotel tax and the entire collection goes to the tourism organization. Funds are only returned through competitive grant applications.

The organization’s present total budget — including state grants — is $934,649, of which 80% comes through the hotel tax.

In the current budget year, Visit Kankakee County Executive Director Nicole Gavin said tax revenues have been strong. Through six months they have collected just under $451,000. Total tax revenues were projected for $750,000, putting the organization on pace to exceed the projected total.

Because Bradley is the home for nine hotels and 648 rooms, the largest number by far of any county municipality, Bradley provides the most funding to Visit Kankakee County.

<strong>DOOR OPEN</strong>

Tourism officials said even if Bradley pulls away, Visit Kankakee County will continue, albeit on a smaller scale.

Gavin said if Bradley decides not to participate, the door would be left open for them to rejoin if they so desired.

Gavin stressed the agreement timeline is not a “now or never” ultimatum.

Bradley sends upwards of $500,000 to Visit Kankakee County.

By comparison, Kankakee has three hotels and 184 rooms; Manteno, two hotels, 127 rooms; and Kankakee County, two hotels, 120 rooms. The total number of Kankakee County-based hotel/motel rooms currently stands at 1,079.

Other aspects of the agreement are:

• Each member would appoint a director to the board;

• Membership dues are not required to come through hotel taxes. Dues to the organization can come through any source and each community can use the tax revenue as it sees fit;

• Organizational membership open to county and municipalities with a population base greater than 7,500.

Based on the population requirements, only five governmental bodies can participate: Kankakee County (including smaller communities), Kankakee, Bradley, Bourbonnais and Manteno.

The above funding formula for the five governmental entities would generate a combined total of $380,000 to Visit Kankakee County’s annual budget.

The tourism board plans to vote on the new agreement on March 18. If approved, a special meeting to amend the organization’s bylaws will immediately follow the board meeting.

<strong>‘EXTREMELY OPTIMISTIC’</strong>

The agreement must also be approved by participating governmental bodies, such as the Bradley Village Board.

“I believe we have a great plan that allows us to fully market all attractions, businesses and experiences in Kankakee County,” said Gavin.

She stressed the plan was created assuming Bradley would follow through on its intent to not renew the intergovernmental agreement as it stood.

“… But this proposed structure by no means excludes Bradley from being a member,” she said. “I am extremely optimistic that the municipalities and [Kankakee] County will participate. Tourism drives economic growth and has witnessed record-breaking figures this past fiscal year.

“I’d love for all communities to come together to continue this forward momentum.”

Bradley Mayor Mike Watson said the village is reviewing the proposal. He said the village has not closed the door on the tourism agency.

The village administration, however, has been very vocal in the past two years that its plan is not to renew its Visit Kankakee County membership.

Watson softened his tone late this week.

“There is no determination yet. I’m talking with the trustees, village administration and other key players,” he said.

Watson did not state when a decision would be made.

<strong>‘REASONABLE’ PLAN — WATSON</strong>

Watson said the proposal’s framework is what the village has been pushing for the past few years.

“I’m surprised they came back with something more reasonable, but it could be too little, too late,” he said. “I’ll reach out to the board and the staff to get them to weigh in and determine what are the pros and cons.”

Based on the agreement, Bradley would turn over about 20% of what it would collect annually. Between the $60,000 annual fee and the $45,000 assessment for being home to nine hotels, Bradley would pay $105,000.

“This is certainly worth pitching to the board,” Watson said. “I owe it to them. As mayor, I have an obligation to present this. I’ll see what the board’s sentiments are.”

Watson reiterated, however, the proposal is “coming late in the game.”

“Our offer to discuss different terms had fallen on deaf ears in past years,” he said. “They are now facing a deadline. We will take time and evaluate everything.”

Tourism board president Laurie Cyr said: “The Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau will be able to continue to attract people to the region who are interested in exploring historical sites, enjoying outdoor activities, or indulging in local cuisine; Kankakee County has something to offer for years to come!

“This new intergovernmental agreement is a win for the entire community.”

<em>Journal reporter Jeff Bonty contributed to this story.</em>