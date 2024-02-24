4 vie for 79th Dem nomination

Four Democratic Party candidates are seeking the March 19 nomination to square off with the two-term Republican State Rep. Jackie Haas for the next two-year term in the Illinois House.

Retiring 10-year Kankakee School District Superintendent Genevra Walters, Kankakee County Board member Robert Ellington-Snipes, Monee resident Billy Morgan and Limestone Township resident and first-time candidate Dylan Mill make up the field for the party primary.

A fifth candidate, Kankakee County Board member Larry Kerkstra, of Bradley, had sought to be on the primary ballot, but due to an incorrectly filed nominating form, he was removed from the election.

The 79th District includes much of Kankakee County and portions of Will, Grundy and Cook counties.

The general election will be held Nov. 5, and the state representative will take office in January.

Early voting is now open ahead of the March 19 primary election.

<em>Editor’s note: Candidates’ answers may have been edited for clarity.</em> <em>Candidates are listed in alphabetical order by last name.</em>

<strong>Robert Ellington-Snipes</strong>

Age: 63

Residence: Kankakee

Occupation: Crisis Intervention Program Stabilization supervisor, Kankakee School District 111; Dist. 18 Kankakee County Board member

Education: Accounting and business management degrees; Momence High School, 1978

Family: 3 daughters, 6 grandchildren

<strong>Why are you seeking the Illinois State Representative seat for the 79th District?</strong>

After serving as a precinct committeeman, over two decades on the Kankakee County Board, and advocating for people over 40 years, and the author of Hayli Lemonade Law, which passed both the House and the Senate of the Illinois General Assembly via Senator Patrick Joyce, birthed the inspiration of advocacy for the 79th District in the Illinois General Assembly.

<strong>What are the chief issues within the 79th District and how should these issues be addressed?</strong>

There exists a myriad of issues facing the 79th District, from health scare to general welfare of the people, crime, livable wages, taxes, education, public safety, utilities, farm concerns, senior citizens, etc., the residents of our respective communities and counties in the 79th District need an effective advocate who has a political resume and record to accommodate their rhetoric, in essence, evidence that demands a verdict.

The remedy is to have an advocate with a history, knowledge and wisdom in the General Assembly working full time for the constituents they represent and will not be afraid to fight tooth and nail to protect their rights or sustain and enhance their quality of life.

<strong>What makes you the best candidate?</strong>

No other Democratic candidate running for this position has served in elected office or have been called upon by the people to resolve issues in their respective communities as I have.

No other candidate running has ever been endorsed besides myself by the Chicago Tribune. My experience and my record of advocating for the people and in behalf of the people is unparalleled, outside of calling on the Lord Jesus Christ, the next person is myself.

Whether you are Democrat, Republican, Libertarian or other, upon being elected I work for and in behalf of the people. Helping people is my passion and the pursuit of my purpose in politics.

<strong>Dylan Mill</strong>

Age: 23

Residence: Limestone Township

Occupation: Machine operator, AHF [former Armstrong plant]

Education: Herscher High School, 2019; attending Kankakee Community College

Family: Single

<strong>Why are you seeking the Illinois State Representative seat for the 79th District?</strong>

I am seeking election to try to bring more economic development to the district, invest in our youth by giving them the resources to ensure that they have a better future.

But ultimately, I want to run and be elected to be able to help people of this state and to ensure that we stop people from just surviving and get onto thriving in today’s society.

<strong>What are the chief issues within the 79th District and how should these issues be addressed?</strong>

The main problems I’m looking to address in the district is education, poverty and opportunity. The reason I want to focus on education is because, for example, Kankakee School District is in the bottom 50% in the state in several categories on the education level and needs to be addressed.

My second is poverty and unemployment. Kankakee County as of right now has nearly double the national average of unemployment. What I want to do is invest in our trade schools and ideally open Kankakee Area Career Center for adults to allow someone who may be living in poverty, but cannot afford college, to go to a career center and make a career for themselves.

<strong>What makes you the best candidate?</strong>

I believe I’m the best candidate for this district because I’ve lived here my whole life, I’m young and ambitious. I do not care about party politics. I believe in the power of conversation and figuring out what [we] can do together as a community to help each other.

<strong>William “Billy” Morgan</strong>

Age: 33

Residence: Monee

Occupation: University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy, association director; Monee Township trustee

Education: University of Chicago, 2013; Crete-Monee H.S., 2009

Family: Wife, Sandra Fernandez

<strong>Why are you seeking the Illinois State Representative seat in the 79th District?</strong>

Several years ago, my local school district had a plan to close two schools, in University Park and Park Forest, and they wanted to do it without a referendum, where the people could have their voices heard.

We’d seen that movie before, countless times. But the school board majority didn’t care what we had to say: they’d forgotten that they worked for the people. So we decided to force a referendum; we got 1,200 signatures and put the question on the ballot ourselves. Eighty percent of the people voted with us and those schools are still open today.

That’s the kind of fight we need for working people in the 79th District — the ability to speak truth to power and stand up for what’s right, no matter how hard it may seem. It’s about working together with people from across the district, no matter who they are.

Unfortunately, many people these days have forgotten how to talk to one another. But it should [not] be a forgotten art, because we need that now more than ever.

<strong>What are the chief issues within the 79th District and how should these issues be addressed?</strong>

Working families in the 79th District need relief — that’s why I support efforts to get a child tax credit in Illinois to help parents make ends meet, and it’s high time we had an annual property tax refund from the state. I’m sick and tired of the rising costs of nearly everything to buy. We need to grow our local economy and lower the rising costs of groceries, gas, utilities and prescription drugs.

We also need to make sure that we’re taking good care of our returning service members, veterans and Gold Star families in Kankakee County and through the 79th District.

Illinois and the United States should never forget the debt we all owe those who’ve borne the battle. Just because they’re not in the headlines, doesn’t mean that the need isn’t there.

<strong>What makes you the best candidate?</strong>

I’m proud to be endorsed by Planned Parenthood, Personal PAC, Equality Illinois, AFSCME, the Illinois Federation of Teachers, the National Organization for Women, and elected officials across our district.

But I know as well as you do that endorsements don’t win you elections; hard work does. Hard work will also make me the best candidate for the job. I’ve worked as an advisor in the Illinois Governor’s Office, and I have the experience it takes to fight for good-paying jobs, economic relief for working families and to combat Illinois political corruption.

<strong>Genevra Walters</strong>

Age: 55

Residence: Kankakee

Occupation: Superintendent, Kankakee School District 111

Education: Doctorate in Education, Special education; school social work, master’s degree; social work, bachelors degree.

Family: Children, Shaina and Elias Clasberry, and Larenz Walters; stepchildren, Larry, Kynyahta and Laronne Walters.

<strong>Why are you seeking the Illinois State Representative seat for the 79th District?</strong>

I believe that children are educated in communities. The school system in only as strong as the community which it serves.

With a background in School Social Work, I have always been committed to supporting healthy communities and families in order to grow the local economy and increase opportunities for everyone.

As the state representative for the 79th District, I would focus on listening to the citizens across the district and help identify solutions through additional resources and legislation that supports healthy communities.

I have proven experience with identifying problems, developing possible solutions and finding the resources. I would continue that work on behalf of the 79th District in Springfield.

<strong>What are the chief issues within the 79th District and how should these issues be addressed?</strong>

Affordable housing. Affordable child care. Affordable health care. Services and resources for seniors. Clean water. Access to healthy food. Employment that provides living wages. Quality education. Public safety, especially gun violence.

The challenge is to create a plan that meets the needs of a geographically diverse district.

<strong>What makes you the best candidate?</strong>

I am the best candidate because of my experience as an innovative leader and ability to communicate with diverse populations. I also have been a resident of the 79th District all of my life and understand the strengths and challenges of the area from the perspective of a citizen, former student, mother, aunt, educator and leader.

I also understand the challenges that families face when dealing with unexpected trauma, the need to pivot and make difficult decisions on behalf of a blended family.

The fourth floor of the Kankakee Public Library will be the site for political forums this coming week.

On Tuesday, beginning at 5:30 p.m., the primary candidates forum for the Democratic Party nomination for the 40th State Senate District will be held featuring incumbent State Sen. Patrick Joyce, of Essex, and challenger Kimberly Earling, of Braidwood.

Following the state senate forum and beginning 6:45 p.m., the four candidate vying for the Democratic Party nomination for the 79th state representative district will take part in the forum.

The current two-term 79th district representative is Jackie Haas, a Republican, from Bourbonnais.

Then at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, the two candidates seeking the Republican Party nomination for the Kankakee County auditor’s position — incumbent Jake Lee, of Kankakee, and challenger Colton Ekhoff, a Kankakee County Board member from Grant Park — will take part in a political forum.

The forums are being hosted by the Kankakee County Branch of the NAACP.