Still I Rise hosting clothing, dinner giveaway

KANKAKEE — Starting at noon Saturday, Still I Rise will host a dinner and clothing giveaway. The event will be held at 5 Star Wings, 125 W. Station St., Kankakee, who will be catering the dinner.

The giveaway includes clothing for men, women and children as well as pajamas and underwear. There also will be bedding, accessories and more.

The event is first-come, first-served and the person must be present to receive giveaway items and food. While supplies last.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.still-irise.org" target="_blank">still-irise.org</a>.