Community center completion expected this spring

KANKAKEE — The timeline for completion of Kankakee School District 111’s new athletic complex — which was named the Dr. Genevra Walters K Community Center earlier this month — is expected no later than May 1.

Superintendent Genevra Walters, who is now the building’s namesake, said that the architects overseeing the project have set a deadline of May 1, though it looks as if completion could occur by the middle or end of April.

The $26.4 million project first gained Kankakee School Board approval in November of 2021.

A groundbreaking ceremony took place in September 2022. When the project began, it was anticipated the building would be completed by winter of 2023.

At the suggestion of board member Jess Gathing, <a href="https://daily-journal.com/news/kankakee-school-board-backtracks-says-yes-to-2nd-long-jump-pit/article_70c87c40-622b-11ee-a8eb-5be0274d943a.html" target="_blank">a second long jump pit was added to the building’s plans in September 2023</a>. At this time, the project was at least a month behind schedule, and the additional feature was expected to add at least another week onto the timeline.

In addition to the second long jump pit, Walters said further delays have been caused by the shipping and delivery of materials taking longer than anticipated.

<strong>FURNITURE PURCHASE</strong>

One of the next steps toward getting the facility ready for the public is the purchase of furniture.

Authorization to spend up to about $330,000 to furnish the building was on the agenda for the Feb. 12 school board meeting, but the item was tabled.

Walters said board members had asked if the furniture purchase was being done through a co-operative, meaning school districts are offered lower prices.

She asked the board to table the purchase authorization so she could double check those details, she said.

The total estimated budget is $289,570 for the furniture and $43,144.10 for delivery and installation, for a total estimated cost of $332,714.10, according to board documents.

The board will be asked to approve the maximum amount the district can spend on furniture. Walters said the district will likely end up paying $50,000 to $100,000 below the maximum price; however, actual prices won’t be known until the purchases are made.

The furniture purchase is slated to return to the board’s agenda during a special meeting on Monday.

The Kankakee School Board <a href="https://daily-journal.com/news/kankakees-new-athletic-building-named/article_34a1e358-caba-11ee-81a3-b36789373b51.html" target="_blank">voted 4 to 3 during its Feb. 12 meeting</a> to name the facility under construction behind Kankakee High School after Genevra Walters, who will retire this summer after 10 years as the district’s superintendent.

The facility is being called the Dr. Genevra Walters K Community Center.

A special naming committee received a handful of suggestions for individuals to name the building after, Walters’ name being most recommended. The second most popular suggestion was for the late Kankakee schools teacher and administrator Greg Merrill.

“It was bittersweet,” Walters said of the outcome. “I feel like it is a great opportunity to lead the school district where you grew up, and to have that much of an impact on the district. It’s unfortunate that some people perceive it as divisive, because in my opinion, my focus has always been what is in the best interest of students.”

Walters said that, despite having “battle scars” from serving as superintendent, it was a “great feeling” knowing that students took it upon themselves to advocate for her.

“The students in Kankakee were actually the first ones to go to that [naming] committee and say that they really wanted to support that my name was on there,” she said. “Talking to the students and seeing how important it was to them to support me, because they feel like I’ve supported them, is the most rewarding thing that could happen.”

A full story on the naming outcome was published Feb. 14 and can be read at <a href="https://www.daily-journal.com" target="_blank">daily-journal.com</a>.