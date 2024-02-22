West promoted at Manteno PD

MANTENO — A crowd of 30 to 40 family and friends of Zairius West were in attendance Tuesday at the Manteno Village Board meeting.

They were on hand to witness the promotion of West.

West, a detective in the Manteno Police Department, was promoted to sergeant. The well wishers were there to see West sworn in to his new rank.

A member of the village force since 2017, West also had served as an officer in the Momence Police Department.

“He’s a sponge of information,” said Manteno Police Chief Alan Swinford of his newest sergeant. “If he hears things once, he knows it. He doesn’t just know it, he becomes an expert on it. He takes everything to heart and is an excellent instructor, and he has a passion for instructing.

“He loves to teach younger officers new skills and keep them safe, and it shows in his quality. He’s been an informal leader for years. This just really formalizes it, and we’re excited.”

West will replace the retiring Sgt. Mike Berns, whose last day on the force will be March 31.

“I’m looking forward to it,” said West after the ceremony. “It’s going to be a lot of fun. Just like every stage of my career, this was a goal of mine, to just keeping working toward this goal. This is awesome that now it’s just like, ‘it happened tonight,’ it’s awesome.”

The new rank won’t change how West interacts with the public.

“A lot of it, it’s extremely similar to your day-to-day,” he said. “Now, it’s just more the administrative side of the functioning of the day-to-day with the department. You deal with people all the same, so I don’t think it’s changed much.”

Swinford said West is part of the countywide SWAT team and he’s the department’s firearms and control tactics instructor.

“We keep him very busy,” Swinford said. “Not only is he a husband and a father of two, somehow in his spare time he’s the basketball coach for our middle school team. His leadership doesn’t start tonight. He has been an important leader in our department ever since he came here.”

Swinford said West took the sergeant’s test a year and half ago, and he had the top score of all the applicants.

“I think that officers in our department recognized his knowledge and his skills and his leadership abilities,” he said.

Mayor Tim Nugent said it was good to see officers who were sworn in four, five or six years ago in attendance for the ceremony.

“I talked with the chief a while back, and we talked about how a number of the officers we have in our police department are not only leaders here in Manteno, but throughout the whole county,” he said.