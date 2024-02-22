'No discussions' of Fortitude shelter

KANKAKEE — Fortitude Community Outreach may soon be operating its office from a Kankakee 1st Ward property, but plans ranging beyond that reality are far less certain.

In fact, both 1st Ward representatives — Cherry Malone-Marshall and Michael Prude — said prior to the start of Monday’s Kankakee City Council meeting they have had no discussions regarding a homeless shelter.

In addition, they said it was made clear to Fortitude administration the shelter’s 19-bed mobile shelter, known as the Night Fort, will not be allowed to park at the location, 150 S. Evergreen Ave.

Sam Woodmaster, Fortitude’s director of community outreach, said late last week the organization has no plans to operate a shelter service at the site any time in the near future.

To operate a homeless shelter at this location, Fortitude would need to gain a special use permit within the commercial district.

A special use permit request would first go before the Kankakee Planning Board. From there, the request would need approval from the Kankakee City Council.

Malone-Marshall said the entire city council would be involved in such a matter.

“We have no problem with the office use,” she said. “The shelter is another issue. I also informed them the Night Fort would not be parking there. I was very specific about that.”

Malone-Marshall and Prude said the South Evergreen property is located only a short distance west of the YWCA. They further added it is only a short distance from Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park.

Those are two sites, among others, which would likely provide pause of some concern regarding a homeless shelter.

But Malone-Marshall said no discussions have been held regarding the operation of a shelter.

“It’s not a goal we’ve discussed,” she said of the shelter. “What they are seeking is just an office. They didn’t want to go any further about a shelter. We’ve had no discussions regarding a shelter.”

Prude said the South Evergreen property has been vacant for about two years.

After the meeting, Mayor Chris Curtis said he has not had any discussions with Fortitude regarding the location. He said he only learned of Fortitude’s $215,000 property purchase late last week.

Fortitude posted the purchase on its Facebook page.

“There have been no discussions yet,” he said.

Curtis said a meeting will be held to discuss Fortitude’s short- and long-term plans for the location.

Fortitude has been seeking to establish a site for more than a year.

The program sought to develop a campus on donated property along North Washington Avenue in Kankakee. It then shifted to South Fourth Avenue in Kankakee.

Fortitude later sought a site along South Schuyler Avenue in Bradley but were unable to get needed zoning approval as well.

Fortitude leadership said extensive remodeling will be needed before the South Evergreen could offer night shelter service.