Bourbonnais preparing ordinance dealing with migrant buses

BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais officials are preparing an ordinance banning unscheduled migrant bus stops.

Trustees heard the first reading of the ordinance during Monday’s board meeting. The second reading is scheduled for the trustees’ March 4 meeting.

Already, the city of Kankakee, Kankakee County and the village of Manteno have approved legislation banning the migrant bus stops.

“We took a little longer to review and be sure about enforcement and legality,” Mayor Paul Schore said.

During Monday’s meeting the board’s attorney, Patrick Dunn, said he looked at several recently passed ordinances, including the city of Kankakee and Manteno.

“The focus is on the safety of the passengers on the bus,” Dunn said.

Recently the Road Ranger Travel Center opened at the Bourbonnais Parkway Exit 315 interchange on Interstate 57. This interchange is viewed as a likely spot for these buses.

<strong>THE ORDINANCE</strong>

The ordinance requires that in any location in the village of Bourbonnais where individuals are dropped off by a bus that originated outside of Kankakee County, that is not providing regularly scheduled service, must file an application to do so with the chief of police seven business days in advance.

According to the ordinance, included in that application will be:

• The full names, addresses and telephone numbers of the owner, operator and driver of the bus.

• The full name of all persons that are proposed to be unloaded in the village of Bourbonnais, including copies of IDs for said persons to the extent IDs exist or are in possession of the passengers.

• The address of the location in the village of Bourbonnais where the applicant will unload its passengers. The bus stop must be between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding weekend and holidays.

• The exact date and time the applicant will unload its passengers in the village of Bourbonnais.

In addition, the full names, addresses and phone numbers of the individuals who will meet the bus and receive the passengers, also required is a detailed plan identifying how the passengers will be temporarily cared for, housed and fed after arrival.

The application must be reviewed and approved by the Bourbonnais chief of police. Failure to provide the required information will be a violation that comes with penalties.

Violators will be fined $750 for each passenger, and the bus will be impounded by the village of Bourbonnais. The bus will be released to the owner upon payment of the towing and storage costs.

The Bourbonnais chief of police is authorized to prepare, amend, distribute, review and then approve or deny the application. The application must include an application fee of $300 payable to the Village of Bourbonnais.

<strong>VEHICLE REPLACEMENT</strong>

Trustees adopted an ordinance allowing for the leasing of eight 2024 Chevrolet vehicles from Enterprise Fleet Management.

There are six Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup trucks that will replace six Public Works Ford F-150 pickups. Two Chevrolet Blazer SUVs replace two F-150 pickups used by the Building Department.

According to the ordinance, the village will pay $37,742.40 for each Blazer. Four Silverado Double Cabs each will be purchased for $43,916.25. Two Silverado Crew Cabs each will be purchased for $46,510.95.

The vehicles will be leased for five years. They replace eight Ford F-150s that the village began leasing in 2019, Bourbonnais Finance Director Tara Latz said.

Leasing helps to keep maintenance costs low, Latz said.

“The vehicles will arrive around mid-summer right around the same time the current leases are ending,” Latz said.

“Once the new vehicles are delivered, Enterprise will take the old trucks and sell them for us and we will receive the proceeds which will lower our monthly lease payments.”