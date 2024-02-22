$10,000 in shoes given to local children through Kiwanis initiative

More than 200 youngsters in need of new footwear found new shoes at Bradley’s Shoe Carnival.

Last week, 225 local school district children were given a new pair of shoes, courtesy of the service organization, Kankakee Kiwanis Club.

The project, in its 53rd year in Kankakee County, is known as “All God’s Children Must Have Shoes.” It was started by the Telephone Pioneers, a group of telephone company employees and retirees, but was transitioned to Kiwanis more than a decade ago.

The children are first through fifth graders in Kankakee, Bradley and Bourbonnais school districts, as well as students at Pembroke’s Lorenzo Smith School and the Kankakee Area Special Education Cooperative.

The students were identified by school social workers.

The students come in on buses from their school districts. Employees from Shoe Carnival measured each child’s feet. Kiwanis volunteers accompanied the youths, one by one, through the store as they pick out a pair of shoes appropriate to wear at school.

“The Kiwanis Club of Kankakee would like to thank our continued supporters,” said President Jasmyne Humble. “We would also like to thank the Shoe Carnival staff and the volunteers who make this possible every year.

“From supporting educational initiatives to providing essential resources, Kiwanis is committed to creating a brighter future for all,” she said.

Shoe Carnival provides a discount on the shoes. Ascension Saint Mary Hospital and the Community Foundation of Kankakee County make major donations toward the project.

Most of the funding comes from Kiwanis’ annual sale of peanuts and gummy bears. Both are sold for $55 a box to local businesses and individuals during the Halloween season.

The overall size of this year’s project was more than $10,000 in charity. Kiwanian Brandi Kaner chaired this year’s event.

In addition to the shoes, each child gets new socks. Socks have been donated by the Rotary Club, Women of the Moose and Bombas.

The long-term project started at Ted’s Shoes in downtown Kankakee and was held at Sears before the store closed.

The mission of Kiwanis is to serve the children of the world. Membership is open to all men and women willing to help.

In addition to shoes, Kiwanis gives winter coats to children in need through a Winter Warmth program. Kiwanis also distributes scholarships, as well as leadership and music awards, to high school seniors. There is also an awards program for eighth-grade students.

The local club has a grants programs where schools and agencies with projects aimed at helping children can receive funding.