Perry Farm's future starts with its agricultural past

Perry Farm Park’s agricultural past will play a part in its future.

At a recent Bourbonnais Township Park District meeting, the board of commissioners approved $90,000 for Mixdesign, a Hobart, Ind.-based company, to create a master plan for the 169-acre park.

Mixdesign focuses on marketing and brand building in agriculture, according to the company’s website.

Recent projects include Fair Oaks Farms Dairy Adventure in Indiana and the Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Lane.

“It’s kind of exciting,” BTPD Board President David Zinanni said. “That farm gets a lot of visitors from outside the area.

“This is just a plan. We want to get the community involved. We want to take our time to do it right.”

The 25 northeastern acres of Perry Farm Park that are inside Kennedy Drive, Perry Street and the main park drive have been designated as the Durham-Perry Farmstead, according to the BTPD website.

Thomas Durham built the original house in the 1830s as a one and one-half log cabin. In 1840, it transitioned to the two-story home that became a national historic landmark.

The state of Illinois and the National Park Service of the United States Department of Interior announced the listing of the Durham-Perry Farmstead in the National Register of Historical Places on March 31, 2006, the BTPD website said.

The Durham-Perry Farmstead became the third Kankakee County Historic Landmark on Feb. 13, 2013.

The farmstead includes two barns built in the 1840s which house several farm animals.

Those barns were cleaned out last summer as well as painted.

Interim BTPD Executive Director John Wilson said there are a few park districts in the state that feature farm homesteads.

“When you have something like this, it is your story,” Wilson said. “Perry Farm is a diamond in the rough. We want to make Perry Farm a destination point.”

Not only does Perry Farm feature the farm homestead, it also includes prairie land, as well as the Indian caves where Bourbonnais Creek flows into the Kankakee River.

There is also Exploration Station, a museum for children that is undergoing renovation and updating.

“You can come here and spend a day and have a picnic,” Wilson said.