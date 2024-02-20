United Way's Women United Breakfast returns

In conjunction with Women’s History Month in March, United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties’ Women United will bring back its annual breakfast networking event.

The 2024 Women United Breakfast will feature a lineup of local female speakers who will share their insights on creating space for inclusion, as well as addressing burnout prevention and nurturing one’s well-being in a holistic way, and a panel discussion featuring accomplished local women breaking barriers in fields such as social work, law enforcement, entrepreneurship, health care and manufacturing leadership.

The program starts at 9 a.m. and concludes at noon on March 20. Doors open at 8:15 am, with a breakfast buffet from 8:15 to 9 a.m. at Chalfant Hall at Olivet Nazarene University, 1 University Ave., Bourbonnais. Tickets can be purchased for $50 at go.rallyup.com/womenunited2024.

Every dollar raised during this event will support United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties’ Women United Initiative which addresses the biggest challenges facing women and children by investing in high-impact programs and responding to emerging needs in the community.

“For the last eight years, our Women United Annual Breakfast has brought the community together to celebrate the power of women and girls in Kankakee and Iroquois Counties,” United Way said in a news release.

“In 2021, United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties doubled down on its efforts to invest in programs and services that support the advancement of women and girls by launching the Women United affinity group. Over 60 women joined our call-to-action and have committed financially towards the initiative which supports programs impacting the lives of local women and girls.”

The panel on breaking barriers will feature Kankakee Police Lieutenant Lacie Harsy; Fabiola Lule, social work; Founder of MCA Senior Adult Day Center Alicia Kleinert; Brooke Barnes, chemical engineering and manufacturing.

Featured speakers who have been announced include Dr. Cynthia V. Taylor, who serves as the Dean of Multiethnic Student Services at Olivet Nazarene University, and Kate Reed, a trauma-informed consultant and burnout prevention specialist.

For more information on the 2024 Women United Breakfast, and to learn more about featured speakers, go to <a href="https://www.go.rallyup.com/womenunited2024" target="_blank">go.rallyup.com/womenunited2024</a>.