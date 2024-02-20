Heard on the Street: Pachanga opening in Chebanse

CHEBANSE — Chebanse will soon be getting a new Mexican restaurant.

The new restaurant, Pachanga, will be located at 510 S. Oak St., which was previously the location of First Stop Bar and Grill.

The restaurant may already be familiar to some as they have two other Pachanga restaurant locations in Kankakee and Beecher.

Ramon Diaz, co-owner of Pachanga, said the restaurant will be ready three weeks from now.

Diaz said the menu will stay the same as it is at the other two restaurant locations. There will be a soft opening with the same menu so people get to know what’s being served.

At a later date, he said the restaurant will start adding specials to the menu. Prices at the restaurant will remain the same as they are at the other two Pachanga locations.

The menu features foods such as chimichangas, enchiladas, fajitas, tacos and more. There are also lots of appetizers and a variety of drinks to choose from such as margaritas.

Diaz said he is excited to open the new restaurant soon.

“Everything is pretty much done,” he said. The building was new and there weren’t a lot of renovations to make," Diaz said. The inside of the restaurant was painted and just needed some rearranging inside.

Pachanga will be open seven days a week. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday. On weekends, hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.