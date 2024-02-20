Heard on the Street: Little Me Studio renovates ahead of 9-year anniversary

It happened on a road trip.

Nearly a decade ago when traveling with her family, Nikki Moore, of Bourbonnais, was inspired for what's become her passion.

And that passion continues to grow — by over 1,000 square feet.

Little Me Studio, the business that was born from the road trip, moved down the strip mall from 447 to 441 S. Main St., Bourbonnais. The move happened last year and renovations continue within the space — which used to be occupied by Reed's Alterations and Chicago Central Church of the Nazarene.

The former businesses are now one space that Moore uses as a place for children to learn and explore through art and activity.

The move from a space of 900 square feet to one with 2,000 square feet has given the much-needed storage space required to operate a kid-friendly art studio.

“The storage it takes for art classes … everything can be art,” Moore said. “We’re big on upcycling items; we’re being conscious and those make the best [pieces] because they’re different.”

The space has an office and a large studio space, broken up into two sections. The first offers smaller tables for ages 1½ to about 4, and then bigger tables for kids ages approximately 5 to 12. The larger space is used for the birthday parties Little Me offers packages for.

Moore makes it clear she's not in the business of teaching art. Rather, she's providing a space for kids to explore.

"I think there's a space for grading and teaching in art and then there's this space for interacting with the materials and doing that where they can feel like they [won't] be critiqued or judged."

Additionally, there's two classrooms and a retail space in the front where Moore sells items such as art kits and sensory bins.

There is a Montessori classroom for a maximum of eight kids.

The Montessori method of education is a type of educational method that involves children's natural interests and activities rather than formal teaching methods. A Montessori classroom places an emphasis on hands-on learning and developing real-world skills.

The other classroom is used for a preschool transition space where little ones ages 2 to 4 and their parents can prepare for what to expect in the preschool setting. Instead of focusing on teaching, this program is for socialization and experiences with things like sharing.

"It's two hours they can come and play with other kids," Moore said. "They're getting the school routine, but it seems like playing for them."

She said this style of program helps kids learn the "why" through doing.

"The goal, in addition to school readiness skills, is to teach them to use their voice to express their needs in a positive way."

Recently, Moore and her husband took down the wall that had separated Reed's Alterations from Chicago Central Church of the Nazarene. This added more usable space and they are transforming what was a storage room to an intimately-sized art room which they plan to rent to local creatives to host their own classes and workshops.

Moore, a Bourbonnais resident and mom of four, spent 17 years working for a neurosurgeon before asking herself "did I want to continue doing something so stressful like that?"

Instead, during the aforementioned road trip, the idea for a space where families could gather and enjoy art came to fruition.

With six part-time employees, Moore is looking forward to the business's nine-year anniversary in March. Every Saturday, Little Me Studio offers open studio time where parents and kids can come in and pay per activity and paint in the studio.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.littlemestudio.com" target="_blank">littlemestudio.com</a>.