Giacchino takes helm as River Valley Special Recreation Association executive director

Following a difficult several months for River Valley Special Recreation Association — in which executive director Pam Bright (who had been with the organization since 2004) passed away from cancer, and 20-plus-year program coordinator Dorene Mohler retired due to a family emergency — the organization seeks to start a new chapter in its history.

Writing that chapter is Kristin Giacchino, who began today as the new executive director for RVSRA, the Bradley-based nonprofit providing recreational activities for individuals with special needs.

Member districts include Bourbonnais Township Park District, Kankakee River Valley Park District and Limestone Township Park District.

Giacchino spent the last five years in the nonprofit sector working as the director of community engagement for Clove Alliance. Prior to her move to nonprofits, she worked in public education. Her experience in both of these realms inspired her to apply for the position with RVSRA.

“I thought this was a great opportunity to help an underserved population,” she said, noting that her work with Clove “put me in a good position to take this role on because I wore so many hats.”

“This will be a really good learning experience for me to take the skills that I’ve learned and hopefully be a great asset to their organization.”

Chairman of the RVSRA Board of Directors Doug Krippel said that the search began with six applicants before being narrowed down to three. He said what set Giacchino apart was her approach to the interview process.

“They were all strong candidates but I think what sold Kristin is she came in and she seemed to have a little better grasp on the administrative side which is what we were looking for,” Krippel said. “She interviewed strongly and, on the second interview, she came with a 30-, 60-, 90-day strategy of what she would do. She was taking this very seriously and she came prepared.”

<strong>HOLDING DOWN THE FORT</strong>

Krippel shared that Bright’s passing and Mohler’s retirement had been two big changes to the organization. He said employees Emily, Jessica and Renee have been invaluable.

“The girls in the office have worked to move things ahead. You can’t thank them enough.”

He also mentioned that former RVSRA Executive Director Tom Breitenbucher, who retired in 2022, has been assisting in a consulting capacity as the organization makes its way through this transitional period.

Krippel said the short-term goal involves setting up Giacchino in the office so she can understand the process. Long-term, he said he and the board are impressed by her funding/grant-writing abilities and what potential that could provide the organization.

“Also I think she has some great ideas about how to grow the programs and get more participants,” he said.

Krippel and the board are not alone in looking at the concept of short- and long-term goals, Giacchino shared what she plans to do in her new role.

Short term, she said she’s “really excited to get to know the staff, the families, the participants and the board members.”

“Over the years, I’ve just heard so many great things about the organization,” Giacchino said. “I know it’s the people who make an organization great.”

She said her initial plan is to learn more about the work that the current employees do. She also plans to be present at programs to get to know the participants and the families.

Long term, Giacchino said she talked to the board about a strategic planning process that will likely begin in a few months so she can first gain an awareness of what’s a priority. She said another long-term goal is expanding the community presence.

“I think for all nonprofits, that’s an ongoing struggle of making people aware of what you offer.”

<strong>MEET KRISTIN</strong>

A lifelong resident of Kankakee County, Giacchino currently resides in Bourbonnais with her husband and two children. She graduated Olivet Nazarene University with a Bachelor of Science in Education and she holds a Master of Arts in Reading. Her six-plus-year education career was in the Bourbonnais schools. Just over five years ago she began her role with Clove Alliance (formerly known as KC-CASA).

“I was ready for a new challenge and, when I left teaching, I knew it was really important for me to be in a field and a career that would allow me to help others,” she said.

“I was able to find that in the nonprofit world. I really enjoyed that and it’s been a really fulfilling transition for me because I’m still able to help people and still able be able to help the community.”

On the subject of community, Giacchino also is an active member of the Zonta Club of Kankakee County and serves on the YMCA’s Board of Directors.

“It’s great to see people with drive and ambition and they’re ready to take on the world,” Krippel said of the new executive director. “It’s refreshing to see that.”