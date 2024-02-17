Terry Vaughn, former Bourbonnais mayor, dies

BOURBONNAIS — Former one-term Bourbonnais Mayor Terry Vaughn left his mark on the Kankakee County landscapes — both figuratively and literally — during his business and political career.

In April 1989, Vaughn, somewhat of a political unknown, took on four-term Bourbonnais Mayor Earnest Mooney and defeated him by a nine-vote margin.

He was also a longtime construction company owner who touched some of the area’s most well-known locations.

Vaughn’s political career came to an end four years later when he was defeated in a three-way mayoral race with Grover Brooks and Steve Hlavach.

“He did things a lot differently,” said Toby Olszewski, who was then-publisher of the Bourbonnais Herald, a former weekly local newspaper. “It was a shock to some of the old timers when Terry was elected. Terry was always interesting. To say the least, Terry was a significant change in the way business had been done.”

Vaughn died Feb. 7 in Temecula, Calif., where he was a resident. He was 73.

Raised on a family farm in Manteno, Vaughn eventually made his way to Bourbonnais. A skilled carpenter, Vaughn owned and operated Bourbonnais-based Vaughn Construction Co. from 1985 to 2018.

Many of his projects remain key locations within the region.

Vaughn built Bourbonnais’ Greenbrier Restaurant along Latham Drive. The location was transformed into the BrickStone Brewery, which Vaughn changed when the Greenbrier owners switched the business model from simply a restaurant to a brewery and restaurant.

Vaughn was also the lead contractor on the renovation of the former Kankakee Public Library, 304 S. Indiana Ave., and made it into Kankakee’s administrative center under then-Mayor Donald Green.

He completed a rehab on Bradley’s Quality Inn & Suites. He built an addition onto the Bourbonnais Public Library.

<strong>MAYORS REFLECT</strong>

Mooney said Vaughn defeated him fair and square, and he never held any ill feelings toward him.

“Much progress was made under his leadership,” Mooney said. “Terry and I just had different philosophies on how to do things. It is certainly sad to hear of his death.”

Brooks, who served two terms after Vaughn’s term, credited Vaughn for helping bring the Bourbonnais Post Office into the village.

While his campaign against Vaughn strayed from village issues, Brooks said he refused to make the campaign personal. He remains committed to keeping his remarks above board.

“All I can say is I kept to the [campaign] issues. I wouldn’t go beyond the issues,” he said.

Jason Vaughn, one of Vaughn’s three children, fondly recalled the 1989 mayoral campaign. Although he was just a middle grade student at the time, Jason said he would walk with his father on occasion as he knocked on doors seeking support.

“He wanted to come into office and do what was right,” Jason said. “He wanted things done the right way. He wanted to be there for the residents.”

At the same time he was mayor, he was operating his construction business. Jason said as one would expect, his father was quite busy.

“He had a fresh approach,” he said. “He helped the village become something different. He had a different perspective. He wanted more than just maintaining the village, he wanted it to grow.”

Looking back over those four years, Jason had a single word for it: fun.

“It was something,” he said. “He was very proud of what he did.”

For Olszewski, there was no question Vaughn represented change, a new approach.

“I’m not sure people were ready for such an authoritarian, but he brought a different perspective to Bourbonnais,” she said.

She believes it was that promise of change which helped carry him to victory against Mooney.

“People had made a turn in attitudes,” Olszewski said. “Terry was much more social. I think it was time for that change.”