KLASEY: Kankakee's 'overall factory'

On Wednesday, July 5, 1905, there was (literally) a hum in the air inside a large stone factory building on the southwest corner of Water Street and Fourth Avenue in Kankakee’s South Side neighborhood.

The hum was the sound of sewing machines being operated by more than two dozen young women hired that morning by Bernstein, Cohen & Co., the city’s newest manufacturing business, which would produce overalls, shirts, and jumpers.

“In answer to an ‘ad’ for help in the local newspapers, dozens of girls and boys presented themselves at the office of the factory Wednesday morning,” reported the Kankakee Daily Gazette in its July 6 edition. “By the time a Gazette reporter visited the factory at 5 o’clock in the afternoon 28 young women were running 28 of the 88 sewing machines already installed, while 22 more girls will be started at work today.”

Samuel Cohen, one of the firm’s owners, told the reporter, ‘When the factory is running full force, we will employ 100 girls, 15 or 20 boys, and a few men …. We have no particular difficulty in getting help. Of course, they are mostly beginners so we cannot employ a large number at first. It will be necessary to teach them the operation of the machines and a smaller number can be more easily handled.”

The Kankakee factory was expected to reach full employment within three months, and would replace the company’s existing facility in Chicago, Cohen said. “As the force at the Kankakee factory is increased we will decrease that at [the] Chicago plant correspondingly until finally we expect to abandon the Chicago plant entirely and manufacture exclusively at Kankakee.”

Acquired by Bernstein, Cohen & Co. in early April 1905, the two-story building located at 803 S. Fourth Avenue had been erected in 1885 to house the Teed Shoe Co. The shoe manufacturer employed as many as 55 workers, and produced large numbers of women’s and misses’ footwear. The Teed factory went out of business in 1893, probably a victim of that year’s national financial panic. For the next dozen years, until it was sold to the uniform company, the building had several different owners and housed a variety of businesses.

<strong>EMPLOYEE EXPECTATIONS</strong>

Asked why women were preferred over men in the in the factory’s workforce, Cohen replied: “Because most of the work is the running of sewing machines. That’s a woman’s work, isn’t it? … It is expected that nearly all girls have learned how to run a sewing machine in their own homes.” He noted, “There are exceptions … where men who run sewing machines are much better at the work than women, but as a rule, the women excel the men.”

When the factory reaches full production, Cohen told the Gazette reporter, it will turn out 300 dozen shirts, overalls, or jumpers daily. Each of the sewing machine operators, he said, “is expected to turn out 3 dozen pairs, or 36 garments during a day. Naturally beginners will not be able to run the machines to their full capacity, so we have decided to pay all new employees by the week for a week or two or until they become accustomed to the machines, when they will be put on piece work.”

Cohen also commented on the company’s expectations for its workers. “None but girls of good character may expect to secure employment in this factory,” he said. “It is our intention to conduct the establishment on such a plane that no girl need feel ashamed of working here. Such a plan insures better discipline, too. We want no frivolous boisterous girls in our employ.”

Although females made up the majority of the factory’s workers, a number of boys were employed to run machines for the sewing-on of buttons, sort the manufactured goods, and do packing. Four men — expert cutters — were employed to prepare the garments for sewing into finished products.

“The cutting is done by huge knives, operated by electricity,” Cohen said. “Between 100 and 150 garments can be cut at one time and one cutter is capable of turning out 200 dozen pairs of overalls or shirts a day.”

The Bernstein, Cohen & Co. plant was in operation until at least 1935, when it was last listed in the Kankakee City Directory. The company may have gone out of business during the Great Depression of the 1930s.

In 1941, another clothing manufacturer — Commercial Uniform Factory, Inc. — is listed in the city directory as the occupant of the building. That company, as indicated by its title, produced uniforms of various types (including military uniforms during World War II). A subsidiary, Peerless Pants Co., manufactured slacks for women. In the late 1960s, the Commercial Uniform Co. apparently was succeeded by Airshire Co., a producer of coats for women and children.

The hum of sewing machines ceased to be heard in the nearly 90-year-old building in 1972; the city directory for that year listed the owner/occupant as S&S Heating and Sheet Metal, Inc.

Between the time the shoe factory closed in 1893 and the overall factory opened in 1905, the building was home for five years (1897-1902) to a manufacturing company that would later become the city’s largest employer of female workers. What was that company?

Answer: The Paramount Knitting Company, later known as the Bear Brand Hosiery Company. In 1902, the company moved across the river to the block-square site its plant would occupy for more than a half century. The plant was bounded by Washington Avenue, Hickory Street, West Avenue and Bourbonnais Street. Until it closed in 1968, “The Bear Brand” plant employed hundreds of women to operate machines turning out as many as 30,000 pairs of socks per week.