Fortitude Community Outreach making return to Kankakee

KANKAKEE — Fortitude Community Outreach is set a make a return to Kankakee.

After more than a year of back-and-forth between Fortitude and its decision of where its home will be, the nonprofit organization providing services to the area’s homeless is making its way back to the city.

Purchasing the former New Faith Community Baptist Church, with addresses of 150 S. Evergreen Ave. (building) and 970 E. Court St. (parking lot), the organization is back in the city after a decision was made not to operate a space in the city.

This winter marks the first year in several years where its building-based homeless shelter has not been in operation.

For the past two years, Fortitude was able to use the former St. Paul’s Lutheran School in downtown Kankakee to provide evening services for up to 18 homeless individuals.

Previous to St. Paul’s, Fortitude had operated at various locations which opened their doors to aid the organization.

The zoning agreement with the city of Kankakee for the St. Paul’s site was terminated at the end of April 2023.

Sam Woodmaster, Fortitude’s director of community outreach said the decision to return to Kankakee was two-fold.

First, Fortitude worked with the State of Illinois’ Homelessness Chief Christine Haley, who recommended that Kankakee was the best area location for homeless services.

Second, after the May 2023 creation of the local Homeless Task Force, the group took a trip to Rockford to see how homelessness was being addressed in that area.

Woodmaster said Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis’ positivity following the trip (of which he was a participant) was a catalyst of revisiting Kankakee.

“Ever since the homeless task force went to Rockford and the mayor made that very powerful statement about the future of homeless services, everybody is looking at things differently now,” Woodmaster said of the decision to return to Kankakee. “And it feels like everybody is coming together for this to work long term. Definitely a different vibe this time.”

After initially leaving Kankakee, Fortitude attempted to provide day services by leasing 152 S. Schuyler Ave. in Bradley. The village did not approve the needed zoning for operation.

“We still have the Bradley building, but we can’t use it,” Woodmaster said. “The plan is hopefully to move into [Kankakee] for staff and walk away from the Bradley building.”

Curtis said a Fortitude representative had recently reached out and said they were considering the East Court Street/South Evergreen Avenue location.

“My only reaction at the time is that they are properly zoned for the first step,” Curtis said, referring to Fortitude’s first in a three-phase plan where the staff of 12 will move into the space for office use.

Curtis said Fortitude should be able to obtain a business permit for this phase with no issue, pending fire and code inspections. To operate shelter services will most likely require a conditional use permit within the commercial district.

Curtis’ recommendation was for Fortitude to speak with the 1st Ward city council members — Cherry Malone-Marshall and Michael Prude — as the building falls under their purview.

“We have a duty that we’ve got to protect all interests,” Curtis said.

“So far, the meetings we’ve had with aldermen and alderwomen and all the people we felt we needed to meet with, everything has been pretty positive for the return to Kankakee,” Woodmaster said.

<strong>THREE-PHASE PLAN</strong>

The building — which was purchased at a cost of $215,000 — requires extensive remodeling before being operational for night shelter service.

The organization’s capital fund currently has $190,000 and, while Fortitude could get the remaining $25,000 from the operations fund, the goal is to do fundraising for the rest as to not disturb day-to-day operations.

Fortitude is also seeking to raise an additional $40,000 for remodeling costs.

“We have also continued discussions with Peoples Bank for a small amount of financing to make up the difference,” the organization said in a letter to supporters.

In addition to Fortitude’s mobile Night Fort bus, which sleeps 19, the organization has collaborated with the Salvation Army of Kankakee County for evening services including dinner and showering.

These services will continue as Fortitude leadership seeks fire and code occupancy approvals and as the organization works to obtain a business license.

The second phase of the plan is to open the remodeled two-story building — which is approximately 12,000 square feet — to guests during evening hours for case management services and meals, as well as showering and laundry.

The Night Fort would continue to be used during this time, as phase two will require a build out of bathrooms and showers on the first floor per state code.

The third phase is to utilize the connected, one-story north building for emergency overnight accommodation. Phase three will allow services to be provided all in one location.

For this to happen, Fortitude needs to completely remodel and finish the gutted, one-story building and obtain a conditional use permit from the city.

“We’re very excited for this new collaboration to return to Kankakee,” Woodmaster said.

<strong>IN THE CITY</strong>

One of the points of contention Fortitude had with the city of Kankakee was the police department’s request for walkthroughs. At this point in the new plan, this hasn’t yet been addressed again.

“We haven’t had any formal discussions on this new location,” Curtis said. “We can work with [Fortitude]. We just have to go through the proper zoning and ordinance [channels] so we can help them.”

He said there has been preliminary discussion regarding zoning with the city planner.

“As a community and as a city, I think we’ve been very good at trying to work on the homeless [issue],” he said. “We know it’s an issue.”

Curtis said that Gift of God Ministries and the upcoming shelter for homeless veterans are examples of the city’s goals to address the homelessness issue.

“I feel like the city has done a good job, we’ve really stepped up and done as much as we can,” the mayor said.

Curtis said that Fortitude having day services will be crucial for the council’s eventual vote.

“From a council perspective, I think there’s still some mixed emotions, quite frankly. It’ll have to play out and I think it’s still a bit of a split council,” he said, noting the reason the council has been happy with Gift of God and the 14-unit, in-progress veterans home is because they are both 24-hour operations with day services.

“You’re not just homeless 12 hours a day, you’re homeless 24 hours a day,” he said. “We’re looking for day services to be part of it.

“If their goal is to become a 24-hour facility, I think that’s been the goal all along and that’s what’s needed for the mission of the homeless … I think Fortitude’s mission is what we need, but the process of getting there is cumbersome sometimes.”