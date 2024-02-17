An afternoon of love at the courthouse as couples say 'I do' on Valentine's Day

KANKAKEE — Wednesday afternoon, a Kankakee County Courthouse bailiff presented a box of tissues to a judge per the judge’s request.

The tissues weren’t to dry the eyes of someone upset with a sentence or a felony charge; rather, they were on hand to dry the happy tears of those in love.

Valentine’s Day was a celebration at the downtown courthouse, as couples from around the county chose to join in matrimony under Cupid’s watchful eyes.

Five couples turned up to the jury waiting room with their witnesses and marriage licenses. At 1 p.m., Kankakee County Associate Judge J. Imani Drew presided over her seventh year of officiating Valentine’s Day weddings.

Sporting red earrings and a scarf peppered with hearts, Drew said, “It’s the most delightful part of my job.”

Typically being the judge assigned to Friday afternoon weddings, as another judge handles Wednesdays, Drew continued her tradition of decorating courthouse space for the day-of-love weddings.

The room boasted a floral archway as paper bells hung from the aisle seats and a television screen played a video of burning red candles with hearts.

Subtle, calming music filled the room as the first couple of the day (selected to go first due to the first-come, first-serve structure of the ceremonies) made their way into the room.

<strong>THE STORYS’ LOVE STORY</strong>

Larry Story sat in the waiting room alongside the soon-to-be Angie Story, both of Kankakee. Along with their kids — Angie’s daughter, Zoe, 24, and Larry’s son, Brock, 19, — the wedding party matched in black tops and dark jeans.

Though Larry and Angie had both been married previously, this would actually be the second time the couple said “I do” to each other.

Meeting as 6- or 7-year-olds at church many years ago, the two fell into puppy love. They had a pretend wedding in the church’s play yard.

After building a friendship for about two years, they would eventually lose touch.

Over 40 years later, they’d find each other again, all thanks to Facebook.

“He always wondered what happened to me,” Angie said.

Larry shared he would have found her sooner, but kept misspelling her name through Facebook’s search bar.

The couple would have their first date on the Fourth of July and then would select another holiday for another milestone.

“It made it easy for me not to forget,” Larry joked of their wedding anniversary date being on Valentine’s Day.

“It’s gonna be the best $10 he ever spent,” Angie quipped back, referencing the cost of a courthouse marriage.

Walking down the aisle with a bouquet provided by Drew, Angie joined her fiancé at the alter. The emotion was palpable for Angie and Larry as they proclaimed their love — with Angie using her hand to dry Larry’s happy tears (hence the tissue request).

For the second time in their 40-plus-year love story (and for the first time legally), Mr. and Mrs. Story said “I do” and went off to celebrate with their kids over lunch.

“As you now join hands, may you always go hand in hand in life together,” Drew said.

<strong>THE SECOND CEREMONY</strong>

This is the part where the bailiff knocks on the doors with the tissues. This action was helpful because, though the day’s second love story doesn’t have as many chapters, the words are written with a pen of equal emotion.

When Alejandro Martin saw Angie Jimenez at work eight months ago, he knew it was love.

“You made a beautiful choice,” Drew said at the start of the ceremony.

“I know,” Martin said with a smile.

The Kankakee couple, who were joined by Jimenez’s mom and aunt, were also joined by court interpreter Robert Enriquez, who helped translate Drew’s English into Spanish.

“More than anything not relative to the date [of Feb. 14], we’re excited to be together,” Jimenez said ahead of the ceremony.

Her now husband couldn’t agree more.

“Joining our lives together, that’s what I feel the most excited for,” Martin said.