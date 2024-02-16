KAMUG club exists to educate on computers

Despite today’s toddlers seeming to come into the world with an innate knowledge of how to operate a phone or tablet, no one is born with these technological skills.

Kids of the 21st century — and the late 20th century — had a jump on computer use as classes were thrown into the primary education curriculum. Older generations have had to learn to adapt to the never-ending changes that technology brings.

One group that’s eager to learn is Kankakee Area Macintosh Users’ Group, which is open to anyone using any computing device. Meetings are held at 5:30 p.m. on the second Monday of the month at Bradley Public Library.

KAMUG has deemed itself “the computer club for all.”

During the February meeting, Logic Pro expert Jim Johnson demonstrated the power of Apple’s premier music creation, recording and editing program. Johnson showed how the various instruments, synthesizers and MIDI inputs can be combined to create big band, orchestral or solo performance recordings.

Johnson’s recordings (four CD volumes) can be found on various internet music sites. In addition, he has combined his love for music with videos to create special multimedia programs for young people.

By showing the group how they, too, can combine their passion for audio and movie creations, he spurred interest among many to create their own music videos.

More presentations featuring current apps for phones and tablets along with news and discussions of artificial intelligence and security, including scam alerts, followed.

Scheduled are future presentations on CAD/CAM software, video editing and device maintenance.