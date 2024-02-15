Kerkstra removed from ballot for primary race

KANKAKEE — In September of 2023 Kankakee County Board member Larry Kerkstra announced his intentions to run for Illinois House for the 79th District.

Kerkstra, a Democrat, thought he had crossed all his T’s and dotted all the I’s on his application, but he found out recently that his name was removed from the ballot for the March 19 primary by the State Board of Elections.

The House seat is presently occupied by Bourbonnais resident Jackie Haas. In her second two-year term as the 79th District representative, Haas, a Republican, will be seeking re-election.

“There was a statement of economics that was filed with the secretary of state and also filed with the State Board of Elections,” Kerkstra said on Tuesday after the county board meeting. “But the one with the State Board of Elections was supposed to have a stamp on it [from] the secretary of state, and it didn’t have a stamp on it.”

Kerkstra said he had a copy of the statement that had a stamp on it, but he was told by one party that he didn’t need the stamp on it for the State Board of Elections.

“I was told that I was good to go,” he said.

Kerkstra said he wasn’t allowed to resubmit the one with the stamp.

“They said, ‘that’s just the way it is,’ so that’s just the way it is,” he said. “I still don’t understand why somebody with 91 felony convictions can be on the ballot, but somebody with one stamp on one piece of paper can’t be on the ballot. But that’s politics.”

Kerkstra, of Bradley, was obviously referring to former President Donald Trump about the convictions. He has been on the county board since 2018, and he will continue to serve his role in that capacity.

“I’m not up until ‘26, so that will give me time to cause more trouble, more problems,” he laughed.

Kerkstra is a retired millwright and has a long history of working in the community. He was a union steward for nearly 40 years in two different trades. He hasn’t ruled out running for a state office in the future.

“Never say ‘never,’” he said.

With Kerkstra’s removal, that still leaves four other candidates running in the 79th District for the Democratic primary. Those include Kankakee School District Superintendent Genevra Walters; Kankakee County Board member Robert Ellington-Snipes; Dylan Mill, of Kankakee; and William “Billy” Morgan, of Monee.

Kerkstra wouldn’t throw his support behind one of the other candidates.

“I’m going to be honest and neutral,” he said.