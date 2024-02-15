Fairfield to resign from county board, says 'I enjoyed being on the board'

The Kankakee County Board will soon have a vacancy to fill after Raymond Fairfield submitted a resignation letter at Tuesday’s Board meeting with the effective date of Friday (Feb. 16).

Fairfield, who represents District 6, which covers parts of northern Kankakee County and part of Manteno, said he’s leaving for personal reasons.

“My family is having some medical problems, and I need to spend more time helping them,” said Fairfield when reached by phone on Wednesday. “… It has nothing to do with the board. I enjoyed being on the board.”

Fairfield, a Republican, who lives in Rockville Township near the Kankakee River State Park, has been on the board since 2017.

Board Chairman Andy Wheeler has 60 days to fill the vacancy from the date of resignation. Both political parties need to be informed in writing within three days of the vacancy being declared.

The appointee must live within District 6 and be of the same political party as the person they succeed at the time of their election.

“So following his resignation on the [Feb.] 16th, the board would then declare the vacancy,” said Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe at Tuesday’s meeting. “That would trigger 60 days and then the three days notice to the two established parties.”

Rowe added that the board will have to have a special meeting to declare the vacancy, or it can possibly wait until the next meeting on March 12.

“The board has to vote to declare the vacancy,” Rowe said. “Ideally, it would be best to have a special meeting, otherwise the district would go without representation until the vacancy is filled.”

Ryan McHeffey, of Manteno, was at Tuesday’s meeting and said he wants to be considered to fill the seat. McHeffey is part of the Concerned Citizens of Manteno and has been vocal about his opposition to the Gotion battery plant.

Gotion is transforming the former Kmart warehouse on South Spruce Street in Manteno into a lithium battery factory for the EV market.

Ryan Marion, the code enforcement officer for the village of Manteno, filed in December to run for the District 6 seat as a Republican.

Whoever is appointed to the vacancy will serve the remainder of Fairfield’s term which expires at the end of November. If that person would want to run in the Nov. 5 general election to retain the seat, he or she would have to run as an independent unless the person had filed to run for a specific party this past December, Rowe said.

The Democrat Party has until June 3 to slate a candidate for the District 6 seat if it so desires, according to the County Clerk's office. The filing period for independent or New Party candidates is June 17-24.