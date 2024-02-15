Bradley PD officer promoted, firefighter hired; Village prepares to distribute Easter hams

BRADLEY — The newest sergeant on the Bradley Police Department was sworn into office this week as David Kline took the oath of office and received his sergeant’s badge.

Kline is a nine-year member of the 38-person force. He is one of seven sergeants within the department. His promotion will be filling the pending vacancy of Sgt. Roger Tambling, who is retiring March 15.

Prior to joining the Bradley department, Kline served on the police departments in Bourbonnais and Joliet.

The village fire department also had a new firefighter on Monday take the oath of office.

Aroma Park resident Jacob Beasley, who had served the past 18 months as a part-time Bradley firefighter, became the department’s 12 full-time firefighter/paramedic.

Fire Chief Don Kaderabek said he does not anticipate any other additions within the fire department in the current budget year. The budget year concludes April 30.

<strong>EASTER FOOD MISSION</strong>

Bradley Mayor Mike Watson also noted the village will be holding its Easter Food Mission from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 30 at the parking lot of the former Carson’s Men’s store at the Northfield Square mall.

The village will distribute 500 hams for the Easter holiday.

There is no sign up, meaning the hams will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. Those seeking a ham must present proof of Bradley residency.