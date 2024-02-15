Bourbonnais Township Park District seeks to fill board vacancy

BRADLEY — The Board of Commissioners for the Bourbonnais Township Park District is seeking individuals’ interested in serving on the five-member park district board.

A vacancy occurred with the January resignation of Commissioner Kelly O’Connor.

The open seat has an unexpired term that will be up for election at the consolidated election in April 2025. The park district plans to appoint someone to fulfill the obligations until the winner of the next required election is seated.

The individual must be community minded to help the district move forward.

Board meetings are held the fourth Tuesday of each month.

Candidates must be at least 18 years old, a registered voter and reside within the boundaries of the park district for at least one year to qualify and must continue their residency during their time in office.

A person is not eligible to serve on the park board if he or she is in arrears in payment of a tax or any other indebtedness due the park district or has been convicted in any court located in the United States of any infamous crime, perjury or other felony, the BTPD release said.

Individuals interested in applying should call or email the board secretary, Amanda Langlois, at 815-933-9905 ext. 120 or <a href="mailto:amandal@btpd.org" target="_blank">amandal@btpd.org</a> for more information.

Application deadline is 1 p.m. March 14.

The board will screen candidates and then proceed to conduct personal interviews.

The park district board reserves the right to appoint any person, or not make the appointment, for any reason it deems appropriate, the BTPD release said.