Lineup for 315 Music Fest set, $1M of revenue targeted

Cowboy hats and boots will be staples of the unofficial Bradley dress code … at least until early June.

Officials are targeting total revenues for the four-day event in the range of $1 million.

The much-discussed Bradley 315 Music Festival — happening across the five acres of parking lot at the south corner of the Northfield Square mall between the former Carson’s Men’s store and the former JCPenney store, which are both village-owned properties — is set for June 6, 7, 8 and 9.

The four-day event will feature 17 regional and national performers, headlined by country music’s Big & Rich, Cowboy Troy, DJ Sinister and Gretchen Wilson, set to perform Saturday, June 8.

Friday night’s lineup will be headlined by Scotty McCreery, the winner of the 10th season of “American Idol.”

Nashville-based performers Conner Smith and Kasey Tyndall will warm up the crowd on Friday before McCreery takes to the main stage.

Tickets for the first-time event go on sale Friday. Tickets can be purchased beginning at 8 a.m. Friday at <a href="https://www.bradley315.org" target="_blank">bradley315.org</a> or at Bradley Village Hall, 147 S. Michigan Ave. Daily concert tickets range from $10 to $65.

The Bradley administration and its six-person event planning team are targeting a total four-day attendance of 28,000.

The village has a talent budget not to exceed $330,000 and a total budget of about $500,000. The goal is to generate up to $1 million in revenue, which would lead to a cash surplus of $500,000.

The cash surplus would be used as seed money for what is to become an annual event in Bradley. For the first-ever event, the village’s general fund is kickstarting the event.

The event will be held about two weeks prior to the Bourbonnais Friendship Festival, held June 26-30, and about seven weeks ahead of the Merchant Street MusicFest, held in downtown Kankakee on July 26 and 27.

Bradley event planners are seeking to draw music lovers from the Chicago area and northwest Indiana all the way south to Champaign.

Mayor Mike Watson, who donned a black cowboy hat at Monday’s village board meeting in celebration for the event’s official announcement, described the 315 Music Fest as “unlike any event this area has ever seen.”

“We’ve set our goals as lofty,” he said after Monday’s meeting.

Title sponsors for the festival area Pabst Blue Ribbon beer, Tito’s Vodka, BrickStone Brewery and Pepsi.

The village is also seeking local sponsorships for the festival of $100,000. To date, local sponsorship has already climbed to $35,000.

Co-coordinators of the music event are Dawn Olson, of Bradley, and Heather Ann Olson, of Limestone. Heather Ann has worked in event planning with Tinley Park’s outdoor 28,000-capacity Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, formerly known as the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre and originally known as the World Music Theatre.

“The mayor came out swinging,” Heather Ann said. “He said, ‘If we are going to do this, then let’s do it right.’ This is going to be a great event. This area has not seen talent like this. No one has ever brought talent like this here.”

Like any outdoor event, insurance is in place in the event of rain or if inclement weather significantly damages participation.

Watson said he’s lived in Bradley most of his life and he labeled 315 Music Fest as a one-of-a-kind event to Bradley.

“This is one of the many avenues that will continue our mission towards taking tourism to the next level,” he said. “The Bradley 315 Music Fest will be a truly spectacular event showcasing our hotels, local venues, national entertainment, located right off I-57 and less than 50 miles from Chicago.”

Music begins at 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Saturday and Sunday will also host the Community Arts Council’s Strawberry Jazz Festival. The jazz festival will include live music throughout both days, food trucks and up to 100 vendors, including woodworking, jewelry, pottery, glass, furniture and hand crafts.

Regarding the 315 Fest, there will be an Astro Amusements, of Lisle, on the Illinois Route 50 side of Carson’s Men’s store. The carnival will feature 28 rides and other booths.

Other than regional performers, the music fest will be country music. Dawn and Heather Ann had planned on one night being rock music, but were unable to get acts to commit. They are hopeful this genre will be part of the 2025 event.

“Volunteers have been working tirelessly,” Dawn said. “You don’t want to miss this. This will be a spectacular local event.”

Music begins Thursday at 4 p.m.; Friday, 4 p.m., side stage, and 6:30 p.m., main stage; and Saturday, 2 p.m., side stage, and 7 p.m., main stage.

In addition to music and the carnival, the four-day event will also feature plenty of food and drink, as well as a BBQ competition and a car and bike show.

<strong>Thursday:</strong>

• Taped to the Floor

• Not Yet

• Stone Type Thing

• High Anxiety

• Hairbangers Ball

<strong>Friday:</strong>

• James Michael Travis Band

• Kasey Tyndall

• Connor Smith

• Scotty McCreery

<strong>Saturday:</strong>

• The Silhouettes

• John David Daily Band

• LUX

• Drew Baldridge

• Cowboy Troy

• DJ Sinister

• Gretchen Wilson

• Big & Rich

