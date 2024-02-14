Bradley opts for new land negotiator

BRADLEY — A familiar face will step into a familiar role for the Bradley Village Board.

On Monday, the village switched law firms in charge of negotiating land purchases within the more than 600-acre business district.

Since December 2022, the task of negotiating purchases had been with Neal & LeRoy, a Chicago-based firm. Now the village will turn to Spesia & Taylor, of Joliet.

Spesia & Taylor should be a familiar name. The firm has been Bradley’s legal counsel for the past few years and represents several local governmental bodies, including the Kankakee City Council and the Village of Grant Park.

The ordinance states the firm will have the option of eminent domain in an effort to purchase property.

Eminent domain is the government’s last resort in purchasing property. In short, eminent domain gives the government the power to acquire property even if the owner does not want to sell.

As long as the targeted property is determined to be in the interest of public use, negotiations can be forced and a sale price set through court action. Eminent domain is most often associated with governmental land acquisition for roads or bridges, but it does not have to be related only to such developments.

The business district includes the Northfield Square mall property.

The mall property is owned by Namdar Realty Group of Great Neck, N.Y. The firm purchased the property in July 2016 for $9.6 million.

Since then, the company has sold a portion of the mall, including the site of two vacant anchor stores. The movie theater is also not part of Namdar’s portfolio.

Bradley, through previous purchases, already owns two key pieces of mall property — the former anchors of the Carson’s Men’s store and the former JCPenney store.

Bradley Mayor Mike Watson said after the board meeting he has had many conversations with representatives from NAMDAR, the mall ownership group, for at least the past six months.

“We want [Interstate 57 interchange property] 315 to be a huge regional impact area,” he said. “We want to acquire what we need to acquire and develop what we need to develop.”