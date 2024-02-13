UpliftedCare Community Grief Center hosts free support groups throughout the week

UpliftedCare Community Grief Center in Bourbonnais has released a schedule for upcoming free grief support services.

“The UpliftedCare Community Grief Center offers something for everyone at any stage of their grief journey,” the organization said in a news release.

All services are completely free of charge. All Grief Support Groups are held weekly unless noted. The UpliftedCare Community Grief Center is at 3115 N. 1000W Road, Bourbonnais. For more information or to register, call UpliftedCare at 815-939-4141.

The Invisible String Family Workshop is being held from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday. This is an opportunity for families and individuals to come together and share their loss. Activities will be based on the story “The Invisible String” and includes a snack and making a keepsake to take with to help participants remember they are always connected to those they have lost. The premise of the book is that we are all connected by an invisible string. Even though it is invisible, you can feel it with your heart.

“Everyone has an invisible string, and it can reach anywhere, even heaven,” the news release said. “We hope you and your family will join us and allow us the opportunity to help you on your healing journey.”

All veterans are invited to the UpliftedCare Community Grief Center to attend the Vet-To-Vet Café from 9-11 a.m. Feb. 21. Veterans will have the opportunity to meet other community veterans, share stories, access resources and make new connections. Coffee and light snacks are provided.

<strong>Mondays:</strong>

• Loss of a Parent at 10 a.m.

• Finding Your New Normal at 10 a.m.

<strong>Tuesdays:</strong>

• Womens’ Talk & Tea at 10 a.m.

• Teens & Grief at 4 p.m.

• Spousal Loss at 6 p.m.

• Child Loss at 6 p.m.

<strong>Wednesdays:</strong>

• Sudden loss at 10 a.m.

• Letting Go of Guilt at 6 p.m.

• Moving Through Grief Yoga at 10 a.m. the third Wednesday of each month

• Music & Memories at 6 p.m. the first Wednesday of each month

<strong>Thursdays:</strong>

• Men’s Coffee & Conversation at 10 a.m. on the second and fourth Thursday

• First Responders at 6 p.m. (Beginning in May 2024)

<strong>Fridays:</strong>

• Child Loss at 10 a.m.