Red Cross hosting 2 Kankakee County blood drives, offer gift cards

As February continues, so does the potential for winter weather systems to disrupt blood drives and the ability to provide critical blood products to hospitals across the country. The American Red Cross urges donors to give blood or platelets now to continue to strengthen the national blood supply.

There are two drives planned for Kankakee County: from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 17 at Morning Star Baptist Church, 525 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee; and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 22 at Northfield Square mall, 1600 N. State Route 50, Bourbonnais.

In thanks for helping, all who come to give in February will get a $20 Amazon.com gift card by email. Details are available at <a href="https://www.RedCrossBlood.org/Heart" target="_blank">RedCrossBlood.org/Heart</a>.

The public can book a time to give by going to <a href="https://www.RedCrossBlood.org" target="_blank">RedCrossBlood.org</a>, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App or calling 1-800-RED CROSS. People of all blood types — especially type O blood donors, the most-needed blood group by hospitals — and platelet donors are needed daily to ensure blood products are available for hospitals at a moment’s notice.