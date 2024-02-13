Pickup crashes into Kankakee home, no one in home injured

KANKAKEE — No one inside a home was injured when a pickup crashed into it Sunday in the 1000 block of East Maple Street.

The driver of the pickup, Arlington B. Hayes, 42, of Kankakee, was arrested by Kankakee police for the charge of driving under the influence and received tickets for reckless driving, an expired driver’s license and disregarding a traffic control device, Kankakee police said in a report.

At 1:47 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a business in the 2200 block of West Station Street. They were informed about a vehicle traveling east on East Station Street traveling at a high rate of speed, according to the report.

A patrol unit observed a pickup driving recklessly east on East Station Street at a very high rate of speed. The patrol unit attempted to catch up to the vehicle. The vehicle continued and disregarded two red traffic control signals continuing at a very high rate of speed. The vehicle crashed into a house, the report said.

Officers were able to pull Hayes out of the vehicle.

The Kankakee Fire Department transported Hayes to a Kankakee hospital for evaluation.

Hayes later was released and arrested, the report said.

According to the Kankakee Fire Department, damage left the home unable to be occupied because of severe structural damage. The damage was estimated between $20,000 to $30,000.

The family was assisted by the city of Kankakee, the Kankakee Fire Department said.

The pickup was left in the house until dawn because of structural concerns.