Harbor House offering 40-hour training for spring

Harbor House will be hosting a spring 40-Hour Domestic Violence Training starting in April. Through this comprehensive training, participants will gain knowledge that is fundamental in addressing domestic violence, supporting survivors and bettering the community.

Volunteers will gain certification that allows them to:

• Volunteer with the hotline, in the emergency shelters or with client activities

• Learn how to help survivors with whom they come into contact

• Assist in increasing awareness through Harbor House advocacy tables

When talking about her experience with 40-Hour Training, participant Amy shared in a news release, “My volunteer training was educational, fun, interactive and above all respectful of both the subject matter of intimate partner violence and the men, women and children that it impacts on a daily basis. Volunteer training is a great starting point for anyone wanting to make their community a safer place.”

Applications for this training are due by March 4, space is limited. For more information, contact volunteer coordinator Sharon at 815-932-5814 or <a href="mailto:sharon@harborhousedv.org" target="_blank">sharon@harborhousedv.org</a>.

There is a promotion for training and certification (with a $50 deposit, refundable after training completion), which gives the participant 20 contact hours (CEUs) available upon request for $30.

In-person sessions (totaling 20 hours) start the week of April 2 with participants meeting from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. every Tuesday and from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays for four weeks. They will be held at Harbor House Administrative Facility in Kankakee.

Virtual, self-paced modules (totaling 20 hours) will be completed independently before the first in-person session.