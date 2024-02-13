Applications open for Friendship Fest scholarships

The Bourbonnais Friendship Festival committee now is accepting applications for its 2024 scholarships. The festival offers four $500 scholarships for Kankakee County residents who are or will be attending college.

These scholarships are the Friendship Scholarship, the Mianna Malone Scholarship, the Pattee Thompson Scholarship and the Lee Braford Scholarship. The Bourbonnais Friendship Festival Committee will be accepting applications until April 30.

To find out more about these scholarship opportunities, go to <a href="https://www.bourbonnaisfriendshipfestival.com/scholarships" target="_blank">bourbonnaisfriendshipfestival.com/scholarships</a>.