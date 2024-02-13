Access to forgiveness: Midnight Basketball

The sound of basketballs and sneakers pounding the floor echoed through the King Middle School gymnasium about 9 p.m. Saturday night.

That sound would continue until midnight, as about 50 youth and young adults from Kankakee played ball during the weekly Midnight Basketball open gym event, hosted by local nonprofit Kankakee Forgives.

Kankakee Forgives has been creating a movement to reduce violence among youth through the act of forgiveness — something the organization’s street outreach workers and volunteers talk about to those in attendance each week.

At 10 p.m., Ricky Austin, a street outreach worker and longtime area youth sports coach known as “Coach Bob,” gets on the mic from where he operates the scoreboard to call for a 10-minute break in the games.

As the gym quiets and the bleachers fill, the group then hears about mental health and some of the many resources offered by Kankakee Forgives, such as therapy access and payment, as well as the effect of violence and forgiveness.

Next, they share in a prayer with Austin, a lifelong Kankakee resident and a weekly presence at Midnight Basketball.

“Growing up in the streets myself … I know what I was looking for at that age, so I feel I know how to help them,” he said. “We didn’t have things like this. We can give them a chance people like myself didn’t have.”

Austin shared many kids and young adults who attend the open gym have been exposed to gun violence. Some have lost parents, family members or friends.

The goal, he said, is to provide a place they can come and feel safe and have fun.

Coen Clark, fellow street outreach worker with Kankakee Forgives, agreed.

She said the idea of Midnight Basketball is to provide an outlet or an alternative during the hours when violence in the community is likely to occur. It’s also an opportunity to help those affected by violence to learn about and access the resources they might need.

And the idea has been successful. Since the first event Dec. 9, they have consistently welcomed 50 or more people.

“I think it’s extremely important, and I think it’s more important than people realize in this community,” Clark said. “I think this community is not aware of the pain and the level of trauma that they’ve experienced as a whole.”

Kankakee is ranked as the ninth highest of Illinois’ 16 municipalities for greatest concentration of firearm violence victims, the Kankakee Forgives website shares.

“With all the shootings, it just touches so many different lives,” Clark said. “Kankakee is so small, so when just one person gets shot, there’s a huge effect.”

Clark hopes people become aware and take advantage of the services that Kankakee Forgives offers through its mission to provide the tools to navigate the difficult road from hurting to healing.

Those services include counseling referrals, legal and medical advocacy, funeral expense assistance, government aid assistance, support groups, conflict mediation, job coaching, street beautification and community resource referrals.

Crisis response services are also available to every family in the aftermath of gun violence. This includes mental health first aid, practical needs of the victim and family, liaise with law enforcement, engage in interactive safety planning and address any other emerging urgent needs.

The services are free, voluntary and open to all. For more information, go to kankakeeforgives.org.