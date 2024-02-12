Town hall to address what triggers violence and how to prevent it

At 5 p.m. Feb. 22 at Kankakee Valley Park District’s Rec Center, 150 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee, the Greater Illinois Violence Prevention Coordinating Council will present a town hall meeting. The main topic of discussion will be what triggers violence and how to prevent it.

This is an open forum where members of the community can come together to discuss important issues around the topic, ask questions, and share thoughts and concerns.

The town hall is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.

The meeting is held in conjunction with Kankakee Forgives, the Illinois Coalition of Community Services, Duane Dean Behavioral Health Center and I-KAN Regional Office of Education.

For more information, contact the Rev. Eugene Edwards at 773-640-9811.