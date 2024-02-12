Night to Shine celebrates 10th year internationally, 5th year locally

<em><strong>EDITOR'S NOTE: The number of 190 honored guests was based on how many guests registered for the event. The attendance was at 175 per numbers released by GatheringPoint Church following the event.</strong></em>

One hundred and ninety guests were crowned kings and queens of the prom Friday night.

While prom typically is associated with end-of-the-school-year festivities in May, an international prom night during winter launched 10 years ago nationally and has been celebrated for the past five years in Bourbonnais.

Night to Shine, through the Tim Tebow Foundation, is a “prom night experience centered on God’s love, for individuals with special needs.”

Held for the past five years at GatheringPoint Church in Bourbonnais — as well as in hundreds of countries around the world, all on the same night — this year saw the largest turnout of honored guests in the event’s local history.

Guests ages 14 and older come from in and around the county to get dressed up and enjoy a night of dinner, dancing and other fun activities.

This year saw 190, up from 185 from 2023. About 450 volunteers helped to make the night possible, with one-third of those volunteers being first-timers.

“What an incredible fun prom night experience that was full of God’s love!” said first-time volunteer Milissa Tamez, of Manteno, after the night’s events. “I loved seeing the excitement on each of everyone’s precious faces as they were all crowned king and queen of the prom. My heart was full!”

<strong>NIGHT TO SHINE FUN</strong>

Honored guests danced the night away alongside their volunteer buddies for the evening. In addition to dinner and dancing, the fun included a red-carpet entrance, a hair and makeup station, limo rides, karaoke and games.

The night ended with the celebratory crowning event, where each guest’s name is called out as “king/queen of the prom!”

While the honored guests enjoyed the night’s activities, parents and caregivers had the opportunity to relax in the respite room, which was manned by a handful of volunteers.

Several people involved with the church served as team leaders for the different facets of volunteers. In addition to volunteers serving as buddies to honored guests, other designations for volunteers included the activities room, respite room, coat check, photographers, parking and security, hair and makeup and more.

As many volunteers as possible stood alongside the red-carpet entrance into the prom and cheered on each and every honored guest as they made their way into the event. Volunteers then went to the auditorium at the end of the evening to watch the crowning ceremony.

There was no shortage of smiles.

“It was so life-giving to be surrounded by beautiful hearts who were so excited to celebrate and cheer each other on,” said returning volunteer Kate Reed, of Manteno. “Every honored guest and volunteer was truly <em>for</em> each other, delighting in what made each guest so incredibly worth celebrating. It brought joy to my heart to witness every guest be honored with the dignity and feel so lavished in love.”

For more information on the event, go to <a href="https://www.timtebowfoundation.org/night-to-shine-2023/#attend" target="_blank">timtebowfoundation.org</a>.