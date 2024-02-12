City of Kankakee's Citizen Police Academy starting next month

KANKAKEE — The city of Kankakee Police Department is launching the Citizen Police Academy, a program designed to foster a better understanding between the community and the dedicated men and women who serve and protect.

The program will run from March 6 to May 1 at the Public Safety Building, 385 E. Oak St., Kankakee.

“The Citizen Police Academy is an invaluable opportunity for residents to gain insight into the daily operations of our police force, dispelling myths and building trust,” Police Chief Christopher Kidwell said in a news release. “This program is a crucial step towards strengthening the bond between law enforcement and the community we proudly serve.”

<strong>What to expect</strong>

Participants can expect to take part in sessions to learn about various aspects of law enforcement, including patrol procedures, investigations and community policing.

They’ll gain hands-on experience by engaging in practical scenarios, experience ride-alongs and understand the challenges officers face daily.

There will be question-and-answer sessions to interact with officers, ask questions, and discuss topics important to participants and the community.

Those involved will have the opportunity to network and build connections with fellow participants, officers and community leaders.

“This is an incredible chance to build bridges and demystify the work of our police force,” Kidwell said. “We invite everyone to apply and be part of this unique learning experience.”

Individuals who apply for the Citizen Police Academy must be 18 years of age or older and live and/or work in Kankakee County. All applicants will be subjected to a criminal background investigation.

Interested candidates should contact Elizabeth Jennings at 815-933-0401.

<strong>WHAT:</strong> The city of Kankakee Police Department’s Citizen Police Academy

<strong>WHERE:</strong> Public Safety Building, 385 E. Oak St., Kankakee

<strong>WHEN:</strong> March 6 to May 1

<strong>REGISTER:</strong> Contact Elizabeth Jennings at 815-933-0401