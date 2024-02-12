Bourbonnais Riverfront Park online survey now available

BOURBONNAIS — For Bourbonnais residents who were unable to attend last month’s Riverfront Park public workshop, there is still a chance to give your input.

Remaining untouched for the past 20 years, the park is the latest in the Imagine Bourbonnais initiative inviting the community to participate in its future via a master planning process.

The 10.7-acre park is nestled along the Kankakee River at 1200 Canterbury Lane and is one of the village’s largest premier parks.

For those who were unable to attend, the survey is now available online at <a href="https://www.villageofbourbonnais.com" target="_blank">villageofbourbonnais.com</a> and on the village’s Facebook page.

Printed copies also are available at the Village of Bourbonnais Administration Office at 600 Main St. NW during business hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Residents have until March 8 to share their ideas and vision.

“I am extremely happy with the citizen interest this project has already generated,” Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore said.

The initial meeting Jan. 10 saw a turnout of about 50 residents.

“Thousands participated and helped shape the vision for what will become our central core [the Community Campus] this summer,” Schore said. “They told us what they wanted, and we are making it happen. This is no different.

“Citizen input is invaluable for planning. We aren’t just guessing with taxpayer dollars. If we are going to invest in something for the community, we want to ensure it is what our community is telling us they want. It’s not about us and what we [village officials] want. It’s about what the residents we are serving want.”

The Master Planning process is being conducted by Kimley-Horn and Associates, an engineering, planning and design consultant firm, who assisted in the development of the village’s phased Wayfinding Signage program.

Collectively, the workshop and online survey results will be presented to the public, completing the first round of the engagement phase.

The online survey is to provide community members with an initial opportunity to share their thoughts and opinions on what they would like to see as part of future Riverfront Park improvements.

It will take about seven minutes to complete online and will be available for four weeks. Those who already participated in the public workshop do not need to again participate in the online version.

There will be additional opportunities through future open house events and a second online survey to vote on plan concepts derived from the initial round of responses.

Riverfront Park is one of 22 parks the village maintains and one of two along the Kankakee River.

It boasts benches, biking and walking trails, fitness equipment, access to fishing, frisbee golf, a grill, a historic pavilion, picnic tables, a seasonal restroom and a Little Free Library.

To learn more about village of Bourbonnais parks and take the online survey, go to <a href="https://www.villageofbourbonnais.com/residents/local-parks" target="_blank">villageofbourbonnais.com/residents/local-parks</a>.