Potential uses of Eagle Island worry neighbors

Jaron Provost’s backyard is approximately 50 feet from the Kankakee River’s Eagle Island.

The back door of his three-bedroom, 2,300-square-foot home along Eagle Island Road is about 100 feet from the river.

Provost is concerned about Kankakee County’s intentions for the use of the island that it’s preparing to purchase later this month. He heard the island might be used as a public park where people could fish.

“That’s gonna take away all of our privacy, mine and my neighbor’s,” he said. “Like he said, he moved out to the country for privacy, and same for me.”

The Kankakee County Board’s Finance Committee voted 9-2 in January in favor of the purchase of Eagle Island for $66,500, which includes a $1,500 appraisal fee. The measure must be approved by the full board. A vote is anticipated at this Tuesday’s meeting.

“The county’s only voting on purchasing a property,” said County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler when reached by phone on Tuesday. “There is nothing else to be voted on now. Any other future uses, which may or may not occur now or 30 years from now, would have to be voted on by a future board.”

Any further use of the island would also involve permitting that would have to go through Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and any other agency, Wheeler said.

Eagle Island, which long ago had an on-site supper club, is a 1.18-acre island in the Kankakee River along North Eagle Island Road west of Momence.

Provost and his neighbor and cousin, Nick St. Peter, are frustrated that they haven’t been provided answers to what might become of Eagle Island once the county closes on the property.

Provost heard the adjacent lot across Eagle Island Road that is also part of the purchase might be used as a dumping ground for sand/silt that is taken out of the river.

“One of the parcels is a tree lot, and my house borders it to the north,” St. Peter said. “Then I own farmland that wraps around that little tree lot, so I own lots on both sides of that tree lot.”

<strong>A VALUABLE PROPERTY</strong>

Wheeler said during the January Finance Committee meeting that the county had been advised that Eagle Island would be a valuable property to have in its attempts to catch sediment along that part of the Kankakee River.

“There are a number of possibilities for that property, which has been already identified as a critical area for bank stabilization in the Kankakee River, by Burke Engineering, in the Kankakee and Yellow River Basin Development Commission’s 40-year work plan,” Wheeler said on Tuesday. “So this is not out of the ordinary to need access to the river, and that just may be the only thing that this property provides us.”

Burke Engineering, of Indianapolis, Ind., has been contracted to oversee the dredging project on the Kankakee River at the Aroma Park boat launch. It’s hopeful that work will begin this spring or summer.

The sand that is removed from Aroma Park will be de-watered on site in Potawatomi Park, and then trucked to a legal dumping site for disposal.

Any future work along the river, including Eagle Island, would go through a rigorous permitting process by the Illinois DNR, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as well as the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.

“I can’t say this enough — the county board is not voting on anything else than acquiring a strategic asset,” Wheeler said. “Nothing more. Anything more that may come down the road would be voted on, fully vetted at that juncture.”

The unknown is what concerns St. Peter and Provost. St. Peter said the possibility of a park on the property or a site that would handle sand taken from the river would negatively affect his property value. The two plan on being at Tuesday’s board meeting.

“I know it maybe sounds like nitpicking, but I didn’t spend this kind of money to get this kind of security and privacy to be next to an industrial facility,” St. Peter said. “… That property is like 50 feet from my kids’ swing set.”

<strong>Editor’s note</strong><em>: Jaron Provost and Nick St. Peter are nephews of Daily Journal senior reporter and editor Lee Provost.</em>