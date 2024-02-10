KLASEY: The 1907 KHS football controversy

“I am going to stop football in Kankakee.”

That startling declaration appeared in a report on the front page of the Kankakee Evening Democrat on Oct. 30, 1907. The words were uttered by veteran Kankakee attorney Stephen R. Moore, who announced that he was planning to seek a court injunction that would abruptly end the season for Kankakee High School’s thus-far undefeated team.

The 74-year old Moore, whose flowing white beard gave him the appearance of an Old Testament prophet, told the newspaper, “The students of the Kankakee school district are resorting to a subterfuge, indulging in prize fighting contests under the title of ‘football.’”

He said that his injunction request “asks that Judge Hooper restrain the Board of Education, Superintendent of Schools F.N. Tracy, and Principal of the High School T.W. Smith from allowing them to engage in further contests.”

Moore described the game of football as “purely a contest of brute force and fighting between certain young men in one school, pitted against certain young men in another school.” He noted that football players often suffered serious injury, and cited the experience of a small Ohio college which disbanded its team after a season that resulted in “six broken noses, four broken legs, eight dislocated bones, and twelve broken fingers.”

He claimed that, “The game brutalizes the young men engaged in it, taking their attention away from their educational pursuits, occupies a great deal of their time that should be devoted to the purpose of obtaining an education, and the men and boys engaged in these contests indulge largely in profanity and become greatly excited over their contest and the whole system is demoralizing, degrading, un-American, un-Christian and uncivilized.”

Not surprisingly, Moore’s attempt to ban football generated strong responses in the newspaper’s columns from both supporters and opponents of the game. “Mr. Moore is wrong,” declared Kankakee High School Principal T. W. Smith. “There are ninety male students in the high school and thirty out of this number are playing football. These football men are just as high in their studies, are just as manly in their conduct, as the students who do not play the game.”

“I look on football and kindred sports as one of the greatest educational factors,” commented local physician Dr. George H. Lee. “What can better fit a boy for the rough and tumble business life than a thorough schooling in athletics properly directed?…. Football is just a healthy hard game, and for seven years I have taken care of the injured football players of the Kankakee High School and have never yet had one important enough to charge fifty cents for fixing.”

Another local doctor took an opposite view. “The game ought to be abolished,” contended Dr. J.R. Berry. “It is simply ruining the young manhood of this country.”

Kankakee’s Second Ward alderman, Worth W. Bird, echoed Dr. Berry’s words (“The game ought to be abolished”) and suggested, “If the boys need exercise and recreation, I for one will furnish them enough cord wood to saw to develop all the muscle they will need.”

The Evening Democrat quoted “an old lady” as saying, “I do hope they will stop that horrid game. It is so rough and the boys become all tired out playing it. I watched them once, and one boy threw another one down just because he had the ball. I think it is an awful game and ought to be stopped by the judge.”

When asked by a newspaper reporter whether he had ever seen a football game, Stephen Moore replied, “Once I happened to see a game. That was years ago, when the men played Rugby football …. I have never seen one of these games they play now, and don’t want to see one.”

That statement drew a mocking response in a letter signed only “One of the Players” to the editors of the Democrat. “Attorney Moore is a good example of the football knocker … he hasn’t, by his own admission, seen a game for seventeen years.” The author invited Moore to attend one of his team’s games, suggesting that “after seeing a good game he will come out of his trance and realize that he is in the 20th century instead of the stone age.”

The Kankakee football controversy attracted the attention of the Chicago Tribune, which commented, on Nov. 2, “We rather suspect that the venerable gentleman who started the crusade against football at Kankakee had long whiskers, but we did not flatter ourselves that they reached quite to his waist. You could not expect anybody with all that foliage to believe in football, anyhow. Possibly it has not occurred to Attorney Moore of Kankakee that one does not have to believe in football to enjoy it.”

Although Stephen Moore’s anti-football crusade made him the subject of ridicule in some quarters, he was a highly respected attorney in Kankakee County, where he had practiced law since 1857.

“Stephen Richey Moore, 88 years old … whose name probably is known to more Kankakee people than any other among the old-time lawyers, died Sunday morning,” read the opening sentence of his page one obituary in the Feb. 6, 1922, edition of the Kankakee Republican-News.

“Circuit court records … reveal the fact that Mr. Moore was on one side or the other of every case on the docket. This is a record that has perhaps been attained by no other man and shows the prominent position he occupied at the bar …. He had a wonderful ability, and was always looked up to by the attorneys on the other side.”

On Nov. 6, 1907, after a full week of vigorous public discussion, Stephen Moore’s request for an injunction to stop football in Kankakee was denied by Judge Hooper. “It took the court nearly half an hour to read his opinion,” reported the Evening Democrat, “and in the language of the attorneys hearing the case, ‘he let down the veteran attorney as easily as possible.’”

The judge’s ruling allowed the Kankakee football team to continue its march to the first undefeated season in the school’s history.

In 1907, Harold Simmons was the captain of the undefeated Kankakee High School football team. In later years, his name was very familiar to readers of the Kankakee Republican-News, and later, the Kankakee Daily Journal. Why was he so well known?

Answer: In the 1940s through the 1960s, Simmons was the author of the newspapers’ popular weekly “Up ‘Til Now” local history feature. During that period, he wrote literally hundreds of stories on the history of Kankakee County.