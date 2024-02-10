County auditor faces challenge in primary

Of all the March 19 primary races in Kankakee County, the auditor’s office on the Republican ballot is the most intriguing and contentious battle.

Incumbent Jake Lee faces a challenge from Kankakee County Board member Colton Ekhoff, who has the support of the Republican Party Chairman Nick Africano. Lee was first elected in 2016 and won again in 2020, holding off a challenge in the primary that year.

Lee has sued the county to gain back his office’s authority to perform general accounting duties. Lee has said this provides a check on the board, which approves spending. In 2003 the county split the auditor and finance departments because it said the federal government required more checks and balances.

Below are the answers to a questionnaire sent to the candidates by the Daily Journal.

AUDITOR

<strong>Name</strong>: Jacob M. “Jake” Lee

<strong>Age</strong>: 37

<strong>Residence</strong>: Kankakee

<strong>Occupation</strong>: County auditor (incumbent)/fiscal and support administrator

<strong>Family</strong>: Two daughters, Brianna and Maya.

Why do you want to continue to serve as auditor?

I hold a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from UIC and a Master’s Degree in accounting from Governors State University; I’m a Certified Fraud Examiner and I have seven years of experience in governmental accounting, internal auditing and financial reporting. I have served many local and state-wide organizations through volunteering. Some of my positions include: treasurer, secretary, vice chairperson and chairperson. I wish to continue serving as the incumbent auditor to see the lawsuit to a successful conclusion — namely — restoring the elected office of auditor to where it legally belongs per Illinois law. I believe I’ve represented the people well in many areas, and I hope to continue fighting for them.

What’s the most pressing issue for Kankakee County finances?

The County is more solvent than it’s been in years. However, I believe the priorities should be to build the reserve of cash on-hand; find ways to lower and eliminate [the] county-portion of property taxes; strengthen the fund balances in all funds; create more opportunities for free-market competition among vendors; and, cut inappropriate and frivolous spending.

What is the long term-goal (or goals) you would like to achieve as county auditor?

My long-term goals are: 1. See the auditor’s office restored to where it belongs per Illinois State law; 2. Have a realistic budget that allows for more than one employee and a more robust website; 3. Digitization of claims workflow; 4. Earn more recognition from GFOA and other professional organizations by applying for more reviews of financial information by independent third-parties; 5. Increase our presence for more transparency and education regarding County operations.

<strong>Name</strong>: Colton Ekhoff

<strong>Age</strong>: 26

<strong>Residence</strong>: Momence

<strong>Occupation</strong>: Small business owner (construction/real estate)

<strong>Family</strong>: I am married to my incredible wife, Alexandra, and together we have a one-year-old son Tucker.

What are your qualifications to be a county auditor?

I was born and raised in Kankakee County and I am proud to say that I am part of the fourth generation of family to be raised on the family farm in rural Grant Park. My upbringing in this setting instilled the values of God, country and family into my heart. At a young age, I quickly learned about responsibilities, how to develop a strong work ethic, the value of a dollar, thinking outside the box and what it means to be selfless.

I attended the Grant Park School District and graduated in 2015. After high school, I officially joined my father as the second generation to operate the family business even though I had worked for him for years before that. As a business owner, I have gained invaluable experience about how to budget, make a payroll, deal with vendors, show up and treat customers with respect.

I was elected to the Kankakee County Board in 2018 and have been a consistently conservative vote on the Board. I have voted ‘no’ repeatedly on property and sales tax increase proposals, been a staunch supporter of our heroic public safety professionals, and worked tirelessly to improve the county’s finances. I have additional experience serving on numerous committees including criminal justice, finance, highway and buildings, and planning and zoning.

In addition, I have served on several union negotiating teams and other sub-committees.

In 2023, I was selected by my fellow board members to be the Finance Committee chairman managing over $100 million in county inflows and outflows. Since taking the helm, I have worked to establish financial policies that have helped the county create a solid financial outlook including a recent bond rating increase and to fight off inflation. I’m proud to say that in November of 2023, the committee under my leadership passed legislation reducing a large portion of residents’ county property tax bill; thus, putting more money back in the pockets of taxpayers where it belongs.

I may not have all the fancy degrees or titles that my opponent likes to tout; however, none of those letters behind his name add up to W.O.R.K. By electing me, you will get W.O.R.K. in addition to other qualities such as accountability, collaboration, dedication, integrity, respect and transparency that are essential of a public servant.

What’s the most pressing issue for Kankakee County finances?

The Illinois General Assembly continues to pass legislation signed by Gov. [J.B.] Pritzker that is detrimental to counties across the state. For example, a part of the SAFE-T Act eliminated cash bail in Illinois. In Kankakee County, bail money was used to help offset the cost of the criminal justice system by those who are in the system. In essence, Springfield has “defunded the police” and handcuffed local taxpayers who are now responsible for 100% of the costs of the criminal justice system.

This issue has the potential to cost the county hundreds of thousands of dollars or more annually as the need for criminal justice services continues to grow.

In addition, we are battling historic inflation just as everyone else is. Much like you, our costs for everyday goods, insurance, and utilities continue to skyrocket. The county board must work together to find new ways to create non-tax generated revenue and slash unnecessary expenditures to address rising costs in the future.

What is the long-term goal (or goals) you would like to achieve as county auditor?

I will strive to restore accountability, collaboration, integrity and transparency to the auditor’s office. The current absent auditor has destroyed the relationship between the auditor’s office and every other county office or department and created a hostile working environment.

Working together is essential in continuing to move the county forward for the betterment of everyone. That doesn’t mean I will always see eye-to-eye with everyone or agree with their decisions; however, at the end of the day that doesn’t mean I will quit going to work or make false accusations with no evidence to defend my comments. Instead, I will act like an adult and continue to do my job to the best of my ability and in accordance with the oath of office I took.

Furthermore, as your auditor, you can count on quarterly reports being produced, claims being checked over for efficiency and/or errors, and a restoration of information online for you to monitor how county government is spending your hard-earned money.