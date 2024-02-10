CITIZEN SPOTLIGHT: Jones earns Lifetime Achievement, reflects on years in Kankakee business

Looking out over a sea of 250,000 people turning out for the funeral of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a college-aged Thomas “Jeff” Jones III was struck with an unforgettable sight.

“I looked down the street and saw humanity as far as the eye could see,” Jones said.

The 19-year-old Morehouse College student served as an usher during Dr. King’s service. Morehouse, in Atlanta, was the civil rights activist’s alma mater.

Fifty-six years later, Jones would be named the 2024 recipient of the Kankakee-based Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Foundation’s Lifetime Achievement Award during a ceremony at Olivet Nazarene University.

What he’s done between those two life events feeds into the purpose of the award, which is presented to someone who has continuously displayed service and faith in the community.

And when it comes to discussing the award, Jones displays humility.

“When you’re impacted by a man of his greatness, then the things that you do are minuscule compared to what he did in his life,” Jones said during an interview at Jones Funeral Home on North Schuyler Avenue in Kankakee.

Founded in 1956 by his father, Thomas J. Jones Jr., the funeral home is the oldest Black-owned business in Kankakee. When Jones took over for his father, it became a second-generation business.

When the 75-year-old Jones retires, it will become third-generation under the ownership of his nephew, John A. Bowden.

“It’s always gonna be a community-based business,” Jones said. “Because you have to trust who you are dealing with at a time like this.”

<strong>THE PATH TO FAMILY BIZ</strong>

Initially, Jones wasn’t interested in taking over the family business.

The family, originally from Pelham, Ga., made its way to Kankakee where Jones would be raised, and the funeral home would begin on Rosewood Avenue before moving to its current location.

When the Eastridge High School graduate ventured out into the world of secondary education, he never expected to come back.

“I thought I was gonna do other things,” he said. “The fortunes of life, it blessed me that I was able to understand why I came back.”

When his father fell ill, Jones opted to return home and obtain his mortician’s license from Worsham College of Mortuary Science.

Still not thrilled with the idea of taking control of the family business, his plan at that time was to get the funeral home in order and then go back to school to follow his own interests.

It was a chance encounter with a book that changed his perspective.

At a book drive during his time with the National Guard — where Jones achieved the rank of staff sergeant and was honorably discharged — he picked up a copy of “Think and Grow Rich” by Napoleon Hill.

The book would sit on his shelf for the next four or five years. One day during the process of returning home to assist the family did he decide to pick it up.

While leafing through the chapters, PBS Channel 11 played on the television in the background. At the moment he came across a page where a passage caught his attention, the person speaking on television was quoting that exact page.

“I almost started crying. The universe is telling me something,” he recalled. “So I sat up, read the book, and I remember that there were a lot of good things in it. What I learned was that, if you want to be happy, you make someone else happy; if you want to be rich, help someone else get rich. And it changed my life instantly.”

He added that his mindset changed to “I’m just gonna help [my dad]. And instantly, my world just flipped.”

Jones now looks back with the wisdom only age and experience can bring.

“I probably would’ve been doing this anyway,” he said, noting that, even if he had gone back to school, “a circuitous route” would have eventually brought him back home.

“But this is where I want to be in the first place,” Jones said. “I love this community, and I love the people in it.”

He sees the community in a lens many others might not, and that is during a time of grief.

“Our family business, we impact people on a very personal level when they’re at their most vulnerable,” he said.

<strong>JONES FUNERAL HOME</strong>

Jones explained funerals are not necessarily for the deceased, but instead for the loved ones of the deceased. He said that the process helps people wade through their grief and find closure.

“The funeral is for the living, not the dead,” he said.

Because of this, the funeral home — with the help of longtime office manager Carolyn Rice — “tries to give the family what they need as part of the healing experience.”

Jones said the most rewarding aspect of the job is helping families during a difficult time.

And because people typically only know from funeral homes what they’ve experienced during times of grief, the general public might not realize the inner workings of a vital service.

Jones said that many think being a funeral director “is putting on a black suit and driving a Cadillac.”

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

“There’s a whole lot of work that has to be done before we get to that point,” he said, adding that the workload is heavy and many disciplines are needed to “get everything done in the most professional way possible.”

<strong>WORDS OF WISDOM</strong>

Though he’s accomplished a great deal in his life, the longtime Kankakeean said it’s been a group effort. He thanks his father, his mother, Annie L. Jones, his wife, Mary Thaxton-Jones, and their children, Kevin, Errica, Lydia and Ashley, as well as the community, for his success.

“Nobody does anything by themselves,” he said.

Now training his nephew in order to pass the torch, Jones has been practicing what he’ll do in retirement, finding interest in golf and fishing. He’s in the process of setting up a community garden with Second Baptist Church on North Wildwood Avenue.

In the program materials for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day ceremony, a biography for the Lifetime Achievement Award winner was printed. It read, “He is a man who leads by example, imparting wisdom and lessons to those around him.”

With this in mind, what is one piece of wisdom Jones would like to impart on the world?

“I’m of the belief that true wisdom comes from the word of God,” he said. “I think there’s a lot of things that people say that if you really find out where it really came from, it comes from the Bible.

“And there are a lot of those that can be applied in everyday life. And as I read and meditate on some of those scriptures sometimes, it gives me something to say to people … a lot of times people get disconnected from their soul. Everybody has this persona that they wanna portray.

“But who are you really? You know? It’s kind of a difficult thing because people don’t wanna show vulnerability. But what I try to tell people [is] it’s okay to be vulnerable.”

B & J Sewing Center, at 616 S. Main St., Bourbonnais, closed its doors after 29 years in the community. Owned by Barb and John Marcukaitis (hence the B & J name), the Bourbonnais couple opted to retire after nearly three decades.

However, this is not an end to Barb’s sewing career, which began when she learned the art at age 8.

Now 78, Barb has been with Our Savior Lutheran Church for 51 years and has completed many sewing projects through the church.

“I plan to continue sewing and getting more involved in the church,” Barb said of her retirement plan.

John worked for Armstrong for 33 years and opened B & J with Barb during his last year with the company. He would work at the store with his wife for the entirety of the store’s run.

The concept for the store — which initially sold sewing machines and then grew to add fabric as well as classes on sewing and quilting — came from Barb’s love of sewing, among other things.

“My husband thought I needed a job,” Barb said with a laugh, noting she had been a stay-at-home mom for years prior raising two daughters.

“He thought I needed something to do.”

This “something” turned into years of a community staple.

“I loved it, I loved what I did,” said Barb.